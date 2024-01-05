Devsu and Black Dog Venture Partners Forge Strategic Partnership and Sponsor Upcoming VC Fast Pitch Events

Devsu and Black Dog Venture Partners have announced a strategic partnership to support tech startups by blending technical expertise with capital resources. Devsu will sponsor Black Dog Venture Partners' VC Fast Pitch events in January and February 2024 to connect startups with investors. The collaboration aims to foster a nurturing environment for technology companies to thrive, offering a special registration discount for the events. Leaders from both firms emphasized their commitment to empowering startups and setting new standards in innovation and growth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Devsu, a premier provider of software development and technical staff augmentation services, alongside Black Dog Venture Partners, a leading business accelerator, today announced a strategic partnership designed to empower technology companies to scale rapidly. This collaboration will provide startups with a seamless blend of technical expertise, capital resources, and growth services. Further cementing their commitment to fostering innovation, Devsu is proud to announce its sponsorship of Black Dog Venture Partners' upcoming VC Fast Pitch online event on January 11th, 2024, and the St. Petersburg VC Fast Pitch on February 8, 2024.

Cultivating Growth in the Tech Ecosystem

In this partnership, Devsu and Black Dog Venture Partners will synergistically combine their strengths to support the tech startup community. Devsu will bring its robust software development and consultative prowess to the table, while Black Dog Venture Partners will interlace this offering with its extensive investor network and business development acumen. Together, they aim to create a nurturing environment where technology companies can thrive.

VC Fast Pitch: Connecting Startups with Top Investors

The VC Fast Pitch event, hosted by Black Dog Venture Partners, is renowned for connecting startup companies with the nation's leading investors. As a sponsor of the upcoming events, Devsu is excited to support a platform where entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas, secure funding, and gain access to the essential technology resources needed to scale their operations. Learn more at VCFastPitch.com.

Event Registration and Special Offer

Startups looking to catapult their growth are encouraged to register for the VC Fast Pitch event. By using the link here, businesses can receive a 10% discount off the registration fee. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with top-tier investors and explore how the partnership between Devsu and Black Dog Venture Partners can serve your growth needs.

A Word from the Leaders

"This partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners marks a pivotal moment for us at Devsu. It's about weaving together our technical expertise with their vast investment network to create a robust support system for startups. We're not just aiming to build software; we're committed to building futures, catalyzing growth, and turning innovative ideas into technological realities that drive the market forward." - Matt Deaton, Chief Growth Officer of Devsu.

"Joining forces with Devsu amplifies our mission to empower startups with the resources they need to excel. Their reputation for technical excellence complements our investment acumen, creating a synergy that promises not just to connect startups to capital but to ensure they have the technological prowess required to succeed. This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a commitment to setting a new standard in startup growth and innovation." - Scott Kelly, CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners.

About Devsu

Devsu stands as a beacon in the world of software development, offering a spectrum of services that drive innovation and excellence across the globe. With a steadfast commitment to quality and a forward-thinking approach, Devsu equips businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions and the expertise they need to navigate the complexities of the digital age. Our dedication to empowering clients and fostering growth makes us more than just a service provider; we are a partner in your digital journey, committed to ensuring your success in an ever-evolving technological landscape. Learn more at Devsu.com.

About Black Dog Venture Partners

Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through our network of 13,000 investors, business development through our network of 40,000 business partners, sales/marketing and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Learn more at BlackDogVenturePartners.com.

Media Contact

Matt Deaton, Devsu, LLC, 1 (407) 807-0664, [email protected], www.devsu.com

Scott Kelly, Black Dog Venture Partners, 1 (480) 206-3435, [email protected], https://www.blackdogventurepartners.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Devsu, LLC