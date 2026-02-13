Devsu Recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools

Velx by Devsu, a global software engineering and AI solutions partner, announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Devsu, a global software engineering and AI solutions partner, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools. The report, published on February 2, 2026, identifies Devsu and its proprietary platform, Velx, as part of a fragmented but rapidly growing market estimated to have a total addressable value of USD 2.5 to 3 billion.

The Modernization Imperative: Beyond "Copilots" to Autonomous Agents

Gartner defines the market as solutions that use "specialized AI agents, generative AI, and deterministic analysis to accelerate the transformation of legacy systems". As organizations face a "burning platform" of retiring legacy skills and increasing regulatory pressure, the market is shifting toward agentic AI—autonomous agents capable of executing end-to-end tasks with minimal human intervention.

The inclusion as a Representative Vendor in this Market Guide confirms Devsu's commitment to solving the primary modernization bottleneck: the lack of knowledge about legacy systems. By using AI to extract business logic and generate 'living' knowledge bases, Devsu enables enterprises to overcome the complexity that has historically made modernization too risky or costly.

Key Market Drivers Identified by Gartner:

Strategic Planning: By 2029, organizations will use AI-augmented tools in 90% of software modernization projects, a massive leap from the current 20% or less.

Cost Efficiency: By 2029, GenAI is projected to reduce modernization labor costs by 33% compared with 2025 levels.

Risk Mitigation: The report emphasizes that AI tools cannot yet fully automate modernization; human oversight remains essential to manage risks like "model overreach" and inaccurate transformations.

Ensuring Functional Equivalence

The Gartner report highlights the importance of "behavior-first techniques" that replicate legacy behavior to ensure functional equivalence between legacy and modernized applications. Devsu's Velx platform aligns with these market recommendations by focusing on architectural observability and automated validation, ensuring that modernization does not lead to "distributed monoliths" or the migration of technical debt.

Gartner subscribers can access the full report here: Market Guide for AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools

Gartner, Market Guide for AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools

About Devsu

Devsu is a global software engineering and AI solutions partner helping organizations build, modernize, and scale digital products with precision. Headquartered in Latin America with a global delivery footprint, Devsu combines elite engineering talent and proprietary AI platforms, including Velx, to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.devsu.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. While the information contained in this research has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Amanda Veloso, DEVSU, 1 8595858080, [email protected], https://devsu.com/

SOURCE DEVSU