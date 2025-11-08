Devsu Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Insight: AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools

Devsu's inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner report validates the company focus on engineering predictability, strategic insight, and safe human-in-the-loop transformation. Post this

De-Risking Modernization with Predictive Insight

AI is rapidly becoming mandatory for IT transformation. Gartner projects that "by 2029, organizations will complete 90% of software modernization using AI-augmented tools, a significant increase from less than 15% today," and that "Generative AI will reduce modernization labor costs by 50%."

Devsu is directly addressing the core modernization risks—such as unpredictable costs and inaccurate transformations—through its proprietary technology, VelX. This capability is crucial for engineering and IT executives, equipping them with objective data to improve predictability, scalability, and modernization outcomes across complex legacy portfolios.

Mitigating Risk Through Human-in-the-Loop Governance

Devsu operates with a "human-in-the-loop" governance model, ensuring that while generative models handle code transformation, documentation, and testing, expert human engineers provide critical validation. This integrated approach preserves core business logic, maintains compliance integrity, and guarantees high-quality results at scale.

"The modernization race will be won by those who combine the speed of AI with the safety of human expertise," said Felipe Cornejo, CEO of Devsu. "We believe, our inclusion in this report validates our focus on a pragmatic approach that provides IT leaders with predictability and confidence, rather than just raw automation speed."

Proven Impact for Global Enterprises

Devsu's AI-augmented modernization frameworks are already delivering measurable results across banking, fintech, retail, and enterprise software. Clients utilizing Devsu's approach have achieved significant reductions in technical debt and delivery times, unlocking faster innovation cycles and stronger ROI across their legacy systems.

Gartner subscriber can access the Gartner report here: Innovation Insight: AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools

Gartner, Innovation Insight: AI-Augmented Code Modernization Tools, 6 October 2025.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. While the information contained in this research has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Devsu

Devsu is a global software engineering and AI solutions partner helping organizations build, modernize, and scale digital products with precision. Headquartered in Latin America with a global delivery footprint, Devsu combines elite engineering talent and proprietary AI platforms, including VelX, to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.devsu.com.

