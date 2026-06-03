Devsu Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Technical Debt Management Tools

"This recognition marks an important milestone for Velx and our team. Technical debt is now a board-level concern. We're helping organizations connect architectural intelligence directly to remediation, securing millions in savings and future-proofing their technology." -Felipe Cornejo, CEO at Devsu Post this

The report arrives at a pivotal moment for software engineering. As organizations scale up their use of AI coding assistants and agents, they are generating code faster than ever and accumulating architectural technical debt that cuts across multiple systems and layers. Gartner projects that architectural technical debt will account for 80% of all technical debt by 2027.

Devsu's Velx platform is purpose-built for this challenge. Velx focuses on architecture- and system-level analysis, creating an intelligence layer that maps architecture, dependencies, and technical debt to power AI-assisted remediation. Rather than functioning as an episodic or static analyzer, Velx provides an engine for ongoing architectural insight, helping organizations understand how structural debt constrains delivery velocity, reliability, and cloud readiness over time. It is delivered through forward-deployed engineering teams in a structured approach designed to enhance accuracy, governance, and execution quality.

"This recognition marks an important milestone for Velx and our team," said Felipe Cornejo, Chief Executive Officer at Devsu. "Technical debt is now a board-level concern. We're helping organizations connect architectural intelligence directly to remediation, securing millions in savings and future-proofing their technology."

Over the past year, Devsu has invested in architecture discovery leveraging C4 standards, agentic remediation workflows, and enhanced analysis and reporting capabilities. Velx is designed as an end-to-end coding solution, connecting architectural intelligence directly to execution, from system reconstruction and multi-repository contextual reasoning through to the generation of implementation plans and AI-assisted remediation. The result is a platform that helps organizations move from identifying technical debt to resolving it within a single, continuous workflow.

Devsu operates with a geographically distributed delivery model, serving customers across multiple regions and industries.

About Devsu

Devsu is a global software engineering and AI solutions partner helping organizations build, modernize, and scale digital products with precision. Headquartered in Latin America with a global delivery footprint, Devsu combines elite engineering talent and proprietary AI platforms, including Velx, to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.devsu.com.

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Media Contact

Amanda Veloso, DEVSU, 1 8595858080, [email protected], https://devsu.com/

SOURCE DEVSU