DEWALT Launches New Revolutionary Line of Residential Level 2 EV Chargers

DEWALT, a pioneer in advancing power tool technology, has revealed its revolutionary collection of Level 2 EV Chargers designed to meet the escalating demand for dependable and effective charging solutions in homes

The portable units are available in 16 and 32 Amps and provide up to 24 miles per hour of charge. The wall mounted units are available in 40 and 48 Amps and provide up to 46 miles per hour of charge.

Key Features:

DEWALT EV Charger App: A free smartphone application offering seamless connectivity via Bluetooth and WiFi. Users can start, stop, and monitor charging sessions in real-time, manage energy usage, and schedule sessions to leverage off-peak electricity rates.

According to the recent Car Guru's Electric Vehicle Sentiment Survey, more than half of car owners expect to own an EV in the next ten years–up from just 34% in 2018. And this is not just limited to Teslas- There is an emerging market of electric vehicles including the Ford F150 Lightning, Rivian, and many more.

Seffi Janowski, CEO of Paragon Group USA, a licensee of of DEWALT, commented, "Our goal at Paragon Group USA is to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of electric vehicle drivers. With the introduction of DEWALT Electric Vehicle Chargers, we are addressing the rising demand for reliable charging options that offer convenience, speed, and safety."

The DEWALT EV Charger App empowers users to charge their electric vehicles during off-peak hours, optimizing cost savings. With a built-in cost monitoring feature, the app gives users real-time information on their expenditure per charge. Users can downgrade the charging level when needed, contributing to significant cost savings. This transparent approach prevents consumer's electric bills from experiencing sudden and drastic increases.

DEWALT EV Chargers incorporate a robust suite of more than 10 technologically advanced safety features, encompassing protection against overvoltage, undervoltage, overcurrent, surge, leakage, ground, circuit temperature variations, lightning, electrostatic issues, and is fireproof.

DEWALT Level 2 Electric Vehicle Chargers are exclusively available at The Home Depot and Amazon.com, garnering excellent 5-star reviews from satisfied customers.

For more information, visit http://www.dewaltevcharger.com.

About Paragon Group USA

Paragon Group USA has been a leader in producing, marketing, and distributing premium products within the outdoor and electrical industries for over 13 years. Headquartered in Englewood, New Jersey and with team members all around the globe, Paragon Group USA strives for excellence in the products they manufacture, the retail partners they work with, and the service provided to consumers. Paragon Group USA has partnered with highly-respected brands including BLACK+DECKER™, Craftsman®, and DEWALT®. For more information, contact Paragon Group USA at 201.266.6775.

Paragon Group USA is a licensed partner of DEWALT®.

