Dewey announces new, expanded commitment to support parents with early childhood literacy education

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dewey, the award-winning company that creates educational products designed to help children build joyful relationships with reading and writing, is announcing its new, expanded commitment today to help parents bolster early childhood literacy education at home. This announcement comes after the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) revealed that 70% of eighth graders and 69% of fourth graders failed to achieve proficiency in reading in 2024, and 33% of eighth graders and 40% of fourth graders — the highest amount in 20 years — scored below "basic," which is the assessment's lowest level.

Dewey CEO Pam Allyn founded the company in 2020, bringing together a team of passionate educators and literacy experts who recognized that parents needed help ensuring that their children were able to continue making progress in their education while at home. Five years later, this need has only grown.

To honor this commitment, Dewey is launching new "Junior Author Take Home Packs" that enrich, advance, and accelerate every child's phonics-to-writing skills. Through new partnerships with school districts across the country, educators will be able to partner with parents using these materials which are designed to help them understand and implement literacy strategies at home. Dewey is also making its "Junior Author Take Home Packs" available directly for purchase on its online shop, and granting free access to its online portal, which is replete with free resources and activities.

"It is my long-held conviction that every child can and should be reading by the end of kindergarten," Allyn said. "Parental involvement is crucial for making this a reality, and now is the time to be extremely clear about what parents, educators, and most importantly children really need. We've developed materials that will challenge and reward children in new, meaningful, and sustainable ways, and which will help parents and educators build collaborative, supportive relationships that bridge the gap between school and home."

The "Junior Author Take Home Packs" include three decodable story books grounded in Science of Reading principles, three phonics-to-writing practice workbooks designed to build handwriting, grammar, and vocabulary skills, three "MyStory" writing books that allow children to experience the joy and thrill of authoring their own stories, supplementary writing materials, and access to an online portal with expert advice in multiple languages, video guides, instructions for using the print materials, and more.

Dewey's announcement follows its February celebration of the 15th annual World Read Aloud Day (WRAD), a holiday Allyn created with LitWorld, the nonprofit she founded. The special day was spent with New York City Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos and a group of fourth and fifth graders at P.S. 36X Unionport in the Bronx, where Allyn and the Dewey team led students in a writing workshop. Each student had the opportunity to author their own stories in the "MyStory" writing books — the same which are included in the new "Junior Author Take Home Packs."

The success of the day's events inspired the conception of a new holiday, dedicated to celebrating the power and promise of junior authors. "Junior Author Day" celebrations will take place on May 28th. Additional details are forthcoming.

