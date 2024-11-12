Dewey Opens PALS Town™ Online Shop with Educational Play Kits to Teach Literacy Skills at Home

The PALS Town "My Story" box, now available, has everything you and your child need to read, build and share stories together

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dewey, a company that creates educational products with the goal of sparking joy in learning, officially opened its new online shop to make its highly-regarded materials – designed to teach literacy skills at home – available directly to consumers.

Developed by leading educators, the PALS Town "My Story" Box has everything families need for learning critical phonics and literacy skills in fun and engaging ways. PALS Town features a brand new world of relatable characters called the "Pals," delightful stories and powerful tools for reading and writing to inspire lifelong learning.

Having already seen success in school districts across the country, this is the first time Dewey educational products are available for direct purchase by parents and families. First to launch in the shop and retailing for $39.99, the PALS Town My Story Box is designed for children aged 3-6 and includes:

Three enchanting decodable story books specially created with science of reading and phonics principles

The "My Story" Card Game to promote active storytelling, a key component to building literacy

The Super Writer Stretchie to help practice phonics and spelling skills

The PALS Alphabet Mat to practice learning letters and words

The "My Writing Place" Mat for on-the-go writing experiences

The "My Story" Author Book for a child's own creations

One washable marker for all the writing experiences in the Box

Access to the exclusive PALS Town online portal for parenting tips and activities to raise a Super Reader and Writer

"We are thrilled to announce that PALS Town is finally available for children to have at home," says Pam Allyn, founder and CEO of Dewey. "We've heard from parents (and grandparents!) everywhere that they want to help their children read early and often, and to write from the start too! I am so excited to share the magic of PALS Town with parents, grandparents and caregivers, and to help them give their beloved kids a big boost for school and life."

With decades of experience in curriculum design and early childhood education, Pam Allyn founded Dewey to help bring joy to the experience of learning, setting out to create a company that focuses on the powerful link between home and school and helping families be the best role models they can be for their growing children. A parent and grandparent herself, Allyn believes in the power of literacy to change a child's life and works collaboratively with parents and teachers to bridge the learning gap and ensure that all who care about children have the resources they need to participate in their children's education.

View the online shop at https://palstownshop.com.

For more information about Dewey and PALS Town, reach out to Natalie Mathes at [email protected].

About Dewey:

Dewey is an organization that creates educational products with the goal of sparking joy in reading and writing. Founded in 2020, Dewey takes a unique approach to education by focusing on the powerful points of overlap between home, school and everywhere in between. Unlike traditional education models, Dewey prioritizes children's fundamental academic needs by introducing playful and engaging learning tools to remove the fear and anxiety that can come with school. The four pillars that make up Dewey's program are: phonics, meaning-making, writing skills and the power of story. Since its inception, Dewey has positively influenced the lives of tens of thousands of families with a wide range of products and tools available to parents, caregivers and educators in English and Spanish with more languages in development. To learn more about Dewey visit DeweyCommunity.Com or follow Dewey on LinkedIn. For a direct link to PALS Town, visit @palstown on Instagram.

About Pam Allyn:

Pam Allyn is a renowned literacy advocate, celebrated author of books for educators and parents, and the founder/creator with LitWorld of World Read Aloud Day, celebrated globally each year, and of LitCamp/MathCamp, a widely used summer learning program. She is an education entrepreneur who is committed to creating programs and initiatives that center children's lives and positive experiences. Pam is the founder of Dewey, building educational solutions at the overlap of home and school. To connect with Pam, follow her on Medium and X or visit PamAllyn.com.

