Dewey's Pizza Seeks to Achieve Even Greater Operational Efficiencies Through Deployment of Revel POS Platform

"We were thrilled with the speed and ease of the Revel rollout, as well as the level of support we received throughout the process," said David Roush, director of operations at Dewey's Pizza. "We have already experienced improved efficiencies with managing menu, pricing, and other updates across all locations. A process that used to take a full day can now be completed in less than an hour."

Chris Abrams, director of technology at Dewey's Pizza noted, "We want to use our preferred solutions for consumer and operational analytics, and the Revel open API enables us to execute our strategy easily."

Dewey's Pizza implemented Online Ordering XT, Revel's native online ordering solution to control the consumer experience and ensure their brand stays top-of-mind with every off-premises order. Online Ordering XT also eliminates the risk of displaying menu items and products when they're unavailable, ensuring a better guest experience.

"The Revel POS platform has extensive capabilities designed specifically for multi-location pizzerias, and we are excited to see that Dewey's Pizza is already benefiting from operational improvements," stated Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer, Revel Systems. "Additionally, it was very rewarding for our team to work with such an engaged and skilled team of operational staff, whose professional approach made the implementation so efficient and successful."

Dewey's Pizza will next take advantage of the Revel Kitchen Display System (KDS), a best-in-class solution that eliminates the waste, cost, and hassle of paper tickets. The Revel KDS displays orders from all channels as they come into the POS, which increases speed of service while also improving order accuracy.

About Revel Systems

Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big-brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call +1 (833) 437-3835.

About Dewey's Pizza

With a reputation built on excellent service, hand-crafted gourmet pizzas, and quality, fresh ingredients, there are now 25 Dewey's Pizza restaurants throughout the Midwest. More information about Dewey's Pizza can be found at deweyspizza.com and fans can find the company on Facebook at facebook.com/DeweysPizza and at @DeweysPizza on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jason Cigarran, Revel Systems, 1 4048522102, [email protected], Revel Systems

Sarah Walters, RMD Advertising, 1 (614) 794-2008, [email protected], https://www.rmdadvertising.com/

SOURCE Revel Systems