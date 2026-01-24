DeWys Manufacturing Awarded $115,525.00 Going PRO Talent Fund Grant to Expand Workforce Training in West Michigan

DeWys Manufacturing, a West Michigan manufacturer specializing in custom steel fabrication and metal manufacturing, announced it has received a $115,525.00 Going PRO Talent Fund award from the State of Michigan to expand workforce training and career development. DeWys Manufacturing was listed as an award recipient in the official Going PRO Talent Fund award list published by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

MARNE, Mich., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Going PRO Talent Fund is a Michigan workforce development program that provides employer training grants to help companies train, develop, and retain employees. DeWys will use the funding to support manufacturing training and skilled trades education for both existing team members and new hires across key production and leadership roles at its Marne facility near the Grand Rapids area.

"Workforce development is one of the most important investments we can make," said Kacey Regan, Workforce Development Director at DeWys Manufacturing. "This Going PRO Talent Fund award allows us to strengthen training in the skilled trades, expand career pathways, and continue building a high-performing manufacturing team right here in West Michigan."

Workforce Training for Skilled Trades and Advanced Manufacturing:

The Going PRO Talent Fund award will help DeWys Manufacturing expand training aligned with core skills and certifications essential to modern metal fabrication and OEM manufacturing, including:

Welding and fabrication training

Advanced manufacturing and production best practices

Quality systems and technical certifications

Lean manufacturing and continuous improvement

Supervisor and leadership development

Safety and operational training for new hires and current team members

By improving access to structured training, DeWys aims to strengthen employee advancement opportunities while enhancing productivity and supporting long-term growth.

About DeWys Manufacturing

DeWys Manufacturing is a Michigan-based manufacturer specializing in custom sheet metal fabrication components for industries including office furniture, medical applications and a wide range of OEM applications. With capabilities in fabrication, welding, bending, machining, powder coating, and assembly, DeWys delivers high-quality products backed by a commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, and customer success.

