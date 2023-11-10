DeWys Metal Solutions Announces Expansion Plans in Walker and Marne, MI

In 2023, DeWys Metal Solutions embarks on an exciting new chapter, marked by an expansion of its physical presence within the community and an enhancement of its metal fabrication capabilities. This includes the expansion of DMS at its current location in Marne, MI as well as its Stainless Solutions division moving to Walker, MI.

MARNE, Mich., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeWys Metal Solutions, a force in the metal fabrication industry since its start in 1977, proudly announces a significant expansion initiative that will further strengthen its position as a leading provider of custom metal solutions in the United States. With its headquarters rooted in Marne, MI the company has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive services, including custom metal fabrication, laser cutting, powder coating, product assembly, and cutting-edge engineering and design expertise. As part of a larger family of companies, including Refab Metal Fab, Shoreline Powder Coating, Wyze Designs, DeWys Stainless Solutions, DeWys Manufacturing, and American Grower Resource, DeWys Metal Solutions has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

In 2023, DeWys Metal Solutions embarks on an exciting new chapter, marked by an expansion of its physical presence within the community and an enhancement of its metal fabrication capabilities. This growth includes the addition of its existing location in Marne, MI, showcasing the company's commitment to fostering local economic development and job creation. Additionally, the company proudly announces the acquisition of a new facility for its DeWys Stainless Solutions division in Walker, MI, a strategic move aimed at optimizing operations and better serving its valued customers.

Mark Schoenborn, President of DeWys Metal Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's growth trajectory, stating, "DeWys has seen significant growth over the past 45 years. As the company continues to grow and expand, we are being strategic and intentional with the solutions offered to keep meeting our customers' increasing needs. Rebranding in 2021 as DeWys Metal Solutions not only strengthened the brand identity but also aligned the division of companies to create a structure for expansion and additional acquisitions in the future. Staying committed to the success of all stakeholders is the DeWys way. This means caring about each other's personal, professional, and financial goals. This expansion will provide us the tools necessary to do just that."

This expansion signifies more than just physical growth; it embodies DeWys Metal Solutions' unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled services to its customers and team members. With the acquisition of new facilities and an expanded presence in Marne and Walker, DeWys Metal Solutions is poised to usher in a new era of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. This strategic move not only strengthens the company's foothold in the industry but also reinforces its dedication to delivering exceptional solutions that exceed customer expectations. The entire DeWys family looks forward to the opportunities this expansion will create, fostering stronger partnerships with clients and contributing positively to the local communities they serve.

Media Contact

Hannah DeWys, DeWys Metal Solutions, 1 6166775281, [email protected], www.dewys.com

SOURCE DeWys Metal Solutions