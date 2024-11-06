DeWys Metal Solutions Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Expanded Facility

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks another successful chapter for DeWys Metal Solutions as it grows to meet the needs of its customers, team members, and community. Post this

"This expansion is a significant milestone for DeWys Metal Solutions," said Jon DeWys. "Our goal has always been to provide the best possible services and solutions to our customers. This new facility empowers us to push the boundaries of what's possible in metal fabrication, creating more efficient workflows, increasing capacity, and bringing high-quality products to market faster. This is an exciting step forward, and we're grateful for the support of our community and loyal customers who have helped make it possible."

The expanded facility will allow DeWys Metal Solutions to increase production capacity, streamline operations, and adopt innovative technologies that align with their commitment to sustainable practices. The facility expansion also underscores DeWys' dedication to advancing the manufacturing industry and supporting West Michigan's local economy by creating new job opportunities and fostering workforce development.

DeWys Metal Solutions continues to set itself apart by offering comprehensive metal fabrication services that range from sheet metal processing to powder-coat painting and assembly, positioning itself as a trusted partner for customers seeking high-quality, metal fabrication products and solutions under one roof. The company's values on being customer-centric, respecting character, and empowering talent resonates strongly in this growth phase.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks another successful chapter for DeWys Metal Solutions as it grows to meet the needs of its customers, team members, and community. DeWys Metal Solutions invites all stakeholders to join them in celebrating this new era of possibilities and growth.

About DeWys Metal Solutions

DeWys Metal Solutions has been at the forefront of the metal fabrication industry for over 47 years, offering a complete suite of services, including laser cutting, welding, metal forming, and finishing. Known for innovation and a commitment to quality, DeWys serves customers in industries from data center technology to medical products, providing customized solutions that exceed expectations. Headquartered in West Michigan, DeWys continues to be a trusted partner dedicated to creating value and strengthening communities through advanced manufacturing solutions.

