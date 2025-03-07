DeWys Metal Solutions Names Jacob Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

Marne, MI – February 2025 – DeWys Metal Solutions is excited to announce the appointment of Jacob Johnson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an extensive background in financial leadership and operational excellence across various industries, Jacob brings a wealth of experience to the company's executive team.

MARNE, Mich., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

A Journey Rooted in Leadership and Financial Expertise

Jacob originally pursued a degree in education, equipping him with strong leadership and development skills that later translated into business management. His professional journey led him through various industries, including wealth management, public accounting, and manufacturing, where he honed expertise in financial planning, supply chain management, and operational efficiency.

Aligning with DeWys' Core Values

Joining DeWys Metal Solutions was a deliberate decision for Jacob, who was drawn to the company's strong family-owned foundation and its deep-rooted values. "There is a unique strength in a family-owned business, particularly in its ability to make decisions that support long-term growth," said Jacob. "DeWys Metal Solutions operates with authenticity and integrity, values that resonate with me both professionally and personally."

Vision and Goals as CFO

As CFO, Jacob aims to take a holistic approach to financial leadership—one that goes beyond numbers to understand the people and processes that drive the business. His primary focus is to:

Listen and engage with all stakeholder groups to gain a comprehensive understanding of the business.

Foster profitable growth while supporting employees in achieving their personal and professional goals.

Enhance collaboration across departments, breaking down silos and ensuring finance serves as a business partner rather than just a cost center.

Supporting Customers for Long-Term Success

A key part of Jacob's approach is ensuring that financial strategies align with customer needs and business goals. By optimizing financial operations and streamlining processes, Jacob works to enhance the overall customer experience. His leadership helps ensure that DeWys Metal Solutions remains a reliable partner, offering high-quality solutions that meet evolving customer demands while maintaining cost efficiency and value-driven service.

A Personal Perspective

Beyond their professional endeavors, Jacob is deeply committed to family, married to his high school sweetheart and raising two daughters. His passion for traveling and experiencing diverse cultures provides them with a broad perspective that informs his leadership style and decision-making approach.

Excitement for the Future

"There isn't anything about this opportunity that doesn't excite me," Jacob shared enthusiastically. "I look forward to contributing to DeWys Metal Solutions' continued success and working alongside an incredible team to shape the company's future."

About DeWys Metal Solutions

DeWys Metal Solutions provides complete metal fabrication services from sheet metal processing to painting and assembly. With a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement, DeWys partners with businesses across various industries to deliver high-quality solutions. www.dewys.com

Media Contact

Hannah, DeWys Manufacturing, 1 +1 616-677-5602, [email protected], www.dewys.com

SOURCE DeWys Manufacturing