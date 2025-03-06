DeWys Metal Solutions Receives Visionary Award from Lakeshore Advantage

Jon DeWys, CEO of DeWys Metal Solutions, has been recognized by Lakeshore Advantage as one of West Michigan's outstanding business leaders for his exceptional vision, leadership, and dedication to community impact. This honor celebrates individuals who transcend business success to drive meaningful change in their industries and local communities.

MARNE, Mich., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under Jon's leadership, DeWys Metal Solutions has evolved from its humble beginnings in 1977—when founder Mark DeWys started the company in a small red barn—into a comprehensive metal solutions enterprise. Today, the company encompasses six iconic brands: DeWys Manufacturing, DeWys Stainless Solutions, ReFab, American Grower Resource, Wyze Designs, and Shoreline Powder Coating. Collectively, these brands offer a wide array of services, such as precision sheet metal fabrication, laser cutting, welding, machining, powder coating, product development, and assembly.

Jon has been instrumental in fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within the company. He established DeWys University, a 12-week on-the-job training program designed to equip team members with essential skills in welding, machining, and powder coating. This initiative not only enhances the company's capabilities but also contributes to workforce development in the region.

Beyond the company's operational achievements, Jon emphasizes community engagement and social responsibility. DeWys Metal Solutions actively supports local organizations and initiatives, reflecting a deep commitment to the economic and social well-being of West Michigan.

"We believe that a thriving business community goes hand in hand with a strong, well-educated workforce," said Jon DeWys. "I'm honored to be recognized among other visionary leaders who are making a difference in West Michigan."

This recognition by Lakeshore Advantage underscores Jon's impact as a leader who not only drives business success but also invests in the future of the community. His work aligns with DeWys Metal Solutions' core values of advancing processes, being customer-centric, respecting character, and empowering talent.

For more information about DeWys Metal Solutions and its commitment to innovation and community development, visit www.dewys.com.

Media Contact

Hannah, DeWys Manufacturing, 1 +1 616-677-5602, [email protected], www.dewys.com

SOURCE DeWys Manufacturing