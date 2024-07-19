DeWys Metal Solutions Secures Spot on the Fabricator's FAB 40 List

In a significant industry recognition, DeWys Metal Solutions has been named one of the top performers in the United States by Fabricator Magazine in their annual Fab40 list. This ranking celebrates excellence in the fabrication industry, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance in sales, quality, and overall business operations.

MARNE, Mich., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant industry recognition, DeWys Metal Solutions has been named one of the top performers in the United States by Fabricator Magazine in their annual Fab40 list. This ranking celebrates excellence in the fabrication industry, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance in sales, quality, and overall business operations.

The Fab40 list, published annually by Fabricator Magazine, is widely regarded as a benchmark for success in the metal fabrication industry. It recognizes companies that have not only achieved impressive financial results but have also demonstrated innovation, operational efficiency, and a commitment to manufacturing excellence.

Leadership Perspective

CEO Jon DeWys expressed his pride in the company's achievement as a top-performing metal fabrication company in Michigan, stating, "Being included on the Fabricator's FAB 40 list is a tremendous honor that validates the hard work of our entire team. From our expert engineers and skilled fabricators to our sales and operations staff, everyone plays a vital role in our success as an innovative metal solutions provider."

A Unique Approach to Supply Chain Management

DeWys Metal Solutions sets itself apart with its innovative approach to supply chain management in the metal fabrication industry. Recognizing that traditional supply chains can often be clumsy, complacent, and complex, the company has developed a more agile and responsive model. Built on a foundation of scalability, innovation, and experience, DeWys can provide complete metal solutions for products in various industries ranging from small metal components to large assemblies.

In an industry known for its fierce competition, DeWys Metal Solutions has managed to distinguish itself as a leading custom metal fabricator in the United States.

Providing metal solutions to customers expands beyond metal. We have been able to integrate wood, glass, and other components into products while evolving operations to streamline and scale product lines. Understanding the need for skilled workers, DeWys implemented an in-house metal fabrication workforce development and training program that provides additional education opportunities to current and future team members wanting to expand their skills.

Investments in people and technology continue to grow while optimized processes and focus on continuous improvement in metal fabrication processes streamlines operations for customer products.

Looking Ahead

As DeWys Metal Solutions celebrates this achievement as a top-performing metal fabrication company in Michigan, the company remains focused on future growth and innovation. The recognition from the Fab40 list serves not only as a validation of past efforts but also as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in custom metal fabrication and integrated manufacturing solutions.

