DeWys Metal Solutions Transitions Michael Stream to General Manager of Stainless Solutions Division

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeWys Stainless Solutions (DSS), a division of DeWys Metal Solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Stream as its new General Manager. With over 30 years of experience at DeWys in a variety of roles, Michael brings a deep understanding of manufacturing operations, leadership, and strategic growth to DSS.

Throughout his tenure, Michael has played a key role in scaling departments to support company growth, leveraging technology and process improvements to optimize efficiency. His leadership was instrumental in the successful ERP conversions across multiple DeWys Metal Solutions (DMS) facilities, demonstrating his ability to drive innovation and operational excellence.

As General Manager, Michael's top priority is to establish DSS as a fully independent and high-performing facility. His long-term vision is to build a strong foundation for growth, ensuring the organization has the necessary resources, equipment, and personnel to thrive."DeWys Stainless Solutions has an incredible team and significant growth potential," said Michael. "I'm excited for the opportunity to make a lasting impact by fostering collaboration, driving strategic expansion, and reinforcing a culture of servant leadership."

Michael's leadership philosophy is centered around teamwork, transparency, and empowerment. He believes in a "we" mentality, ensuring that every team member understands the company's mission and works together toward shared goals. His commitment to servant leadership means prioritizing the success of others, helping employees develop their skills, and creating a workplace culture built on stability, respect, and innovation.

"Michael has been an integral part of DeWys for three decades, and we are thrilled to see him step into this leadership role at DSS," said Mark Schoenborn, President of DeWys Metal Solutions. "His experience, strategic mindset, and dedication to our company values make him the ideal leader to guide DSS into its next chapter."

DeWys Stainless Solutions looks forward to the future under Michael's leadership and remains committed to delivering high-quality stainless-steel solutions to its customers.

About DeWys Stainless Solutions:

DeWys Stainless Solutions, a division of DeWys Manufacturing, specializes in high-quality stainless-steel fabrication, offering a full suite of manufacturing services from precision cutting to final assembly. With a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement, DSS serves industries that demand durable and precision-crafted stainless solutions.

