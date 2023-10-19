DeWys Metal Solutions Welcomes New Director of Workforce Development

DeWys Metal Solutions, Marne MI - welcomes Kacey Raegan to the leadership team as Director of Workforce Development. In her new role, Kacey will be leading the human resource department and advancing community engagement, process advancement and training initiatives as well as working with all levels of leadership to continue to bring together DeWys' cohesive vision.

MARNE, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeWys Metal Solutions, Marne MI - welcomes Kacey Ragan to the leadership team as Director of Workforce Development. In her new role, Kacey will be leading the human resource department and advancing community engagement, process advancement and training initiatives as well as working with all levels of leadership to continue to bring together DeWys' cohesive vision.

Kacey brings to the table over 10 years of experience in HR operations and management positions as well as a degree in hospitality business management, event planning and Spanish from Ferris State University. With her experience in leadership, operations, HR, training/development and sales, Kacey understands the importance of streamlining processes and making improvements. As the Director of Workforce Development, Kacey will be instrumental in leading the human resource department and driving initiatives. Her vision for the company is to empower employees at all levels. Kacey is dedicated to building diverse policies that foster an inclusive work environment where everyone can thrive. As the new Director of Workforce Development, Kacey says "I want to share my knowledge and see where this company can grow and what we are impacting in the future."

CFO Will Kelderhouse expressed his enthusiasm about Kacey joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Kacey Regan to our leadership team. Her expertise and passion for workforce development will undoubtedly contribute to our company's growth and success. We look forward to working together to further our vision for the future of DeWys Metal Solutions."

Outside of her professional endeavors, Kacey is a passionate individual who finds joy in music and attending live shows. Her personal values of creativity, inclusivity, and community engagement align seamlessly with the values upheld by DeWys Metal Solutions. With Kacey's leadership, the company is poised to make significant strides in workforce development and community outreach, reinforcing its position as an industry leader and a socially responsible corporate citizen.

