DeWys Stainless Solutions Adds New Machinery to Grand Rapids Location

At DeWys Stainless Solutions, we're always pushing to enhance the quality, efficiency, and precision of our work — and we're excited to share a major milestone. We've recently installed a new Khulmeyer Stroke Sander (Single Belt Grinding Machine, Type EBSC) — a key addition to our finishing department that reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Why This Investment Matters

Boosted Finishing Capabilities

The Khulmeyer EBSC is designed specifically for precise grinding and sanding of welded edges, corners, and surfaces on smaller components — the kind of work that demands both finesse and consistency. Its ergonomic design and advanced engineering help deliver high-quality surface finishes with excellent repeatability. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Greater Throughput and Flexibility

One of the standout features of the EBSC is the quick-change abrasive belt system, which allows our team to rapidly switch between rough sanding and fine finishing. This flexibility helps reduce setup time and improve overall production speed. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Operational Efficiency Built In

The compact footprint of the machine allows it to integrate seamlessly into our existing production flow while maintaining ergonomic operation and easy accessibility for our operators. It also includes features like pneumatic belt tensioning, adjustable belt speed, and a swiveling belt up to 90°, making it practical for a range of finishing needs. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Key Features of the Khulmeyer EBSC

Quick abrasive belt change — switch between roughing and finishing with ease. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Ergonomic operation with excellent visibility and intuitive setup. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Adjustable belt speed for precise control over finish. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Self-centering belt and smooth prism rollers for consistent results. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Safety features including E-Stop and protective switches. (kuhlmeyer.de)

Optional deburring modules for enhanced functionality. (kuhlmeyer.de)

This combination of features helps DSS produce more consistent, higher-quality finishes faster, giving us — and our customers — a competitive edge in stainless steel fabrication and finishing.

A Continued Commitment to Quality

The installation of the Khulmeyer stroke sander is more than just a machine upgrade — it's part of our broader strategy to continuously refine our processes, improve product quality, and respond to customer needs with precision and reliability.

We're proud of this addition and look forward to bringing even greater value to the projects we tackle. If you're interested in learning more about our expanded finishing capabilities or have a project that requires top-tier stainless surface work, our team is here to help!

Contact DeWys Stainless Solutions to see how we can put this new capability to work for your next project.

