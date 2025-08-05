Dexian Acquires Conga Technologies, Accelerating Services in AI Innovation and Workplace Solution Transformation

Conga's AI-powered managed services are both practical and forward-thinking. Combining forces will enhance the way we help clients build smarter, more resilient operations. Post this

The acquisition along with the formation of its new ByteMethod.ai subsidiary, is part of Dexian's broader strategy to grow its footprint in AI-powered solutions and create new value for clients through innovation, scale, and trusted execution.

"We're continuing to establish Dexian as an industry leader in AI and leading-edge technologies, and this is a strategic step forward in our roadmap," said Maruf Ahmed, CEO of Dexian. "Conga's AI-powered managed services are both practical and forward-thinking. Combining forces will enhance the way we help clients build smarter, more resilient operations. We're committed to tackling complexity and delivering long-term results."

Conga will operate as part of Dexian's overall solutions platform with its current leadership and team in place. The acquisition provides Conga with access to Dexian's global scale, industry expertise, and expanded go-to-market resources, all accelerating its ability to serve customers and grow impact.

"We're excited to join forces with Dexian, a recognized leader in technology and workforce solutions," said Ramana Mulpury, Co-Founder and President at Conga Technologies. "This partnership will allow us to bring AI-first automation to more businesses and help them transform operations, simplify processes, and hit their goals."

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent + technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

About Conga Technologies

Conga Technologies is an innovative AI-powered managed services provider that helps enterprises streamline business operations, applications, and integrations - driving operational efficiency and unlocking over 30% cost savings. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Conga combines AI agents with human experts who handle exceptions, delivering complete, outcome-based operations as a managed service. This AI-first model accelerates productivity, boosts accuracy while maintaining exceptional service quality. Learn more at www.congatech.com.

Media Contact

Molly Masters, Dexian, 1 703-752-7900, [email protected], https://dexian.com

SOURCE Dexian