Dexian® Aligns LinTech Global Under Dexian Government Solutions Brand to Strengthen Federal Services Platform

"Today marks an important milestone in Dexian's growth as we further unify our service portfolio under a single, strategic identity," said Maruf Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Dexian. "Bringing LinTech together with the rest of the Dexian family doing business under the Government Solutions banner enables us to better serve the needs of our government clients and partners while reinforcing the power of our unified platform to deliver mission-critical outcomes with deeper scale and efficiency."

Dexian Government Solutions will continue to deliver the high-quality services and trusted support that LinTech's clients have historically relied upon, with no disruption to contracts, performance, or points of contact. The rebrand reflects an organizational realignment that supports long-term integration, enhances operational consistency, and expands opportunities for clients, partners, and talent across the enterprise.

LinTech brings a legacy of excellence in government solutions spanning enterprise IT, cybersecurity, cloud, AI/ML, and professional services. These capabilities now sit within the larger Dexian Government Solutions portfolio to support federal agencies and allied partners.

"As client needs continue to evolve across the government landscape, the unified Dexian Government Solutions brand positions us to meet those challenges with seamless delivery, broadened expertise, and a platform that is greater than the sum of its parts," said Mike Zembruzski, CEO, Dexian Government Solutions.

This transition continues Dexian's ongoing journey to unify its business units under a cohesive identity that simplifies the customer experience and reinforces the value of an integrated talent and technology ecosystem. Dexian Government Solutions will operate as a fully aligned business unit within Dexian, with continued emphasis on innovation, mission-critical support, and client success.

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

