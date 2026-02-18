Dexian® Announces Opening of Poland and Slovakia Operations, Advancing European Growth

"As we scale internationally, we remain focused on responsible growth, client service, and staying true to our people-first values." Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO Post this

"Poland stood out as a natural focal point for European growth, alongside Slovakia as an adjacent market" said Ashish Srivastava, Vice President of International and IT Solutions at Dexian. "Both countries offer highly skilled technical workforces and mature services ecosystems. Establishing a presence in Poland especially allows us to invest in the local community while complementing our existing presence in Europe, India, and Latin America — providing a full suite of service offerings to our clients."

Dexian's establishment of operations in Poland and Slovakia builds on momentum across Europe, reinforcing the company's strategy of growing thoughtfully while prioritizing markets where it can contribute to local economies and deliver high-quality talent solutions. As with previous international expansions, the move follows client demand for new markets and reflects Dexian's focus on meeting customers where their business and workforce needs are evolving.

"Our approach to growth has always been grounded in people and place," said Maruf Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Dexian. "Operating in multiple European locations strengthens our investment in communities, ultimately creating pathways for talent and building trusted teams that expand our global capabilities. As we scale internationally, we remain focused on responsible growth, client service, and staying true to our people-first values."

Dexian's presence in Poland and Slovakia expands its international footprint and reflects the company's belief that the future of work is global, but progress happens locally, shaped by centralized markets, intentional growth, and long-term client partnerships.

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

Media Contact

Molly Masters, Dexian, 1 703-752-7900, [email protected], https://dexian.com

SOURCE Dexian