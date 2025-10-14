Dexian COO Tara Winn Earns Fourth Honor on SIA's 2025 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

"Tara's leadership is steady, modern, and deeply operational. She has simplified how we work, elevated how we serve clients, and created a sturdy foundation for Dexian's next chapter." Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO Post this

Building on 16 years with Dexian and having stepped into the COO role in 2024, Winn led the development and rollout of Dexian's One Model for how the company sells, delivers, and supports talent solutions. Across her tenure, Tara has guided eight mergers and acquisitions and accelerated modernization of processes, advancing data and AI capabilities, aligning teams to client needs, and embedding a simpler operating rhythm designed for scale and consistency.

"Tara's leadership is steady, modern, and deeply operational," said Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO. "She has simplified how we work, elevated how we serve clients, and created a sturdy foundation for Dexian's next chapter. We are proud to see her on the SIA list and grateful for the impact she has on our teams every day."

Winn began her career at Dexian in recruiting, later moving into corporate roles and rising through Executive Director, Vice President, and Chief of Staff before becoming COO. She continues to focus on growing Dexian's global footprint, expanding AI- and technology-enabled delivery, and developing the next generation of staffing leaders.

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A brand of Crain Communications, a leading business news and information company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, UK.

