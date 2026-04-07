Dexian® Expands Services to Support Enterprise Deployment of Agentforce 360

"AI agents have the potential to expand capacity and elevate the customer experience. The opportunity is significant, but realizing it requires thoughtful integration and clear alignment to business outcomes. We help organizations scale digital labor with confidence." Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO Post this

Customers can activate AI agents to increase lead conversion, accelerate follow-up, improve service case containment, and intelligently route inquiries across sales and service environments through Dexian's Salesforce implementation expertise and AI-enabled delivery accelerators. By aligning AI agents to revenue and service performance metrics, Dexian helps organizations drive measurable gains in responsiveness, efficiency, and customer experience. Powered by Dexian's AI accelerators, implementations can be delivered 3–5 times faster and at 30–50% lower delivery cost, reducing manual effort while accelerating time to value.

"Agentforce represents an important step forward in how enterprises think about growth and service," said Maruf Ahmed, CEO of Dexian. "AI agents have the potential to expand capacity, improve responsiveness, and elevate the customer experience. The opportunity is significant, but realizing it requires thoughtful integration and clear alignment to business outcomes. We help organizations scale digital labor with confidence, structure, and measurable impact."

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About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

Media Contact

Molly Masters, Dexian, 1 703-752-7900, [email protected]m, https://dexian.com

SOURCE Dexian