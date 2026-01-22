Dexian Leaders Maruf Ahmed and Mahfuz Ahmed Named to SIA's 2026 Staffing 100 North America List

"As our industry continues to change, Dexian is focused on building for what comes next. That means combining technology, global scale, and strong leadership with a deep commitment to doing good for our clients and consultants." Maruf Ahmed, CEO Post this

"The staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem is evolving rapidly," said Ursula Williams, President of SIA. "The leaders recognized in the 2026 Staffing 100 North America are setting vision, executing strategy, and building cultures that perform. They represent the standard for leadership in today's market."

As Chief Executive Officer, Maruf Ahmed has led Dexian's evolution into a more unified, globally present organization. With more than 26 years at the company, he has focused on aligning delivery, technology, and client experience through the One Dexian operating model. This approach has strengthened the company's foundation for resilience and positioned Dexian to navigate industry headwinds while continuing to invest in innovation and people.

"As our industry continues to change, Dexian is focused on building for what comes next," said Maruf Ahmed. "That means combining technology, global scale, and strong leadership with a deep commitment to doing good for our clients and consultants. Being recognized alongside Mahfuz reflects the long-term thinking and shared values that continue to guide Dexian's direction."

As Chairman, Mahfuz Ahmed continues to provide strategic guidance focused on long-term innovation and growth. Over more than three decades, he has shaped Dexian's trajectory and positioned the company to adapt alongside the evolving workforce landscape. Today, he is focused on advancing the organization through strategic M&A and integrating AI-driven services that strengthen Dexian's capabilities.

Together, Maruf and Mahfuz Ahmed's leadership reflects Dexian's continued focus on responsible innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable impact across the global workforce ecosystem.

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

