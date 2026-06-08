Dexian Managing Director Jamar Alexis Named to SIA's 2026 40 Under 40 List

"Jamar sets high standards, but what makes him stand out is how deeply he cares about his team. Leaders like Jamar are exactly what this industry needs as it moves into its next chapter." Geoff Gray, Dexian Chief Customer Relationship Officer Post this

At 27, Jamar represents a new generation of staffing leadership — one defined by both business performance and a deep commitment to developing the people around him. Over the past year, he has helped rebuild Dexian's Orlando office by investing in early-career talent, growing the local team, and creating stronger support for professionals as they develop in their roles. Jamar helped newer team members navigate challenges and build confidence as they contributed to the office's momentum, mentoring the next generation of staffing professionals like he had been mentored.

That investment in people has translated directly into business momentum. Under Jamar's leadership, the Orlando office has seen meaningful growth, stronger team performance, increased leadership capacity, and a more durable foundation for the future. By expanding the team thoughtfully and investing in long-term capability, he has helped build an operation designed to scale sustainably while continuing to deliver for clients and consultants.

"The best leaders know how to balance a drive for results with a genuine investment in people," said Geoff Gray, Chief Customer Relationship Officer at Dexian. "Jamar sets high standards, but what makes him stand out is how deeply he cares about his team. He consistently invests his time to mentor others, supports their growth, and demonstrates his commitment to their success. Leaders like Jamar are exactly what this industry needs as it moves into its next chapter."

Jamar also contributes to Dexian's learning and development culture beyond his own office, participating in internal training and committee work focused on mentorship, best practices, and sales development. He regularly shares operational strategies and coaches newer leaders across the organization, reinforcing Dexian's belief that developing talent from within is foundational to the company's long-term success.

Outside the office, Jamar is active in Orlando's technology and business community. His team sponsors Orlando Code Camp, a community-driven conference for software developers and technologists, and he participates in local ALPFA and UI/UX professional groups to strengthen connections between employers, technology professionals, and the talent community in Central Florida.

The full 2026 40 Under 40 list is available on the SIA website. For more on Dexian's approach to talent development and leadership, visit www.dexian.com.

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals.

Media Contact

Molly Masters, Dexian, 1 (703) 752.7900, [email protected], https://dexian.com

SOURCE Dexian