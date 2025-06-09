Dexian® Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

"This recognition reflects Dexian's commitment to listening carefully, understanding real needs, and delivering solutions that drive lasting, measurable impact without sacrificing pace or scale." Naman Kher, VP and Head of IT Solutions. Post this

Dexian's selection highlights its strategic role in helping organizations navigate technological disruption – especially the growing use of AI, automation, and next-gen workforce strategies – through solutions built on both technical expertise and a human-centered approach. The company's comprehensive IT solutions encompass application development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, AI and machine learning, infrastructure services, and prominent platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and WorkForce software, ensuring flexible, scalable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the modern enterprise.

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The 2025 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 12,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

