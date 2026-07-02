Dexian Names Nina Nourafrouz as Managing Director, Europe

"Europe is an important part of Dexian's international business, and Nina brings the leadership, market understanding, and relationship-driven approach needed to guide our next phase of growth." - Ash Srivastava, VP and Global Head of Dexian International Post this

"Europe is an important part of Dexian's international business, and Nina brings the leadership, market understanding, and relationship-driven approach needed to guide our next phase of growth," said Ash Srivastava, Vice President and Global Head of Dexian International and IT Solutions. "Her ability to identify opportunities in untapped markets and build the partnerships needed to reach them will be critical as we continue to expand our presence across Europe's key markets."

With experience leading solutions-focused work, Nina is well positioned to support Dexian's move toward higher-value engagements across Europe. She will work with Dexian's established European teams and international leadership to strengthen delivery, expand the company's regional presence, and bring greater value to clients across the region. In fact, Gartner expects European spending on sovereign cloud infrastructure to rise 83% in 2026, to $12.6 billion, as organizations move workloads closer to home, while the EU AI Act adds a new layer of governance for regulated industries.

"European enterprises are embracing AI quickly, and they want to do it on European terms with data and compliance kept under their own control," said Nina. "Doing that well means mastering genuinely complex IT environments, where layers of legacy, cloud, and AI meet. That rewards partners with deep engineering and a strong local presence. With 30 years behind us and teams delivering inside Europe, we help regulated industries put AI to work on terms they can govern, measured by the outcomes we deliver."

For more on Dexian's global talent and technology solutions, visit www.dexian.com.

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals.

Media Contact

Molly Masters, Dexian, 1 (703) 752.7900, [email protected], www.dexian.com

SOURCE Dexian