Dexian Research Shows AI Readiness Rising as Employee Trust Lags

At the same time, employee responses suggest that confidence in technology does not automatically translate into confidence in outcomes. While employers report strong intentions around transparency and planning — 82% say they are somewhat or very transparent about workforce planning decisions, including automation and role changes — many workers remain cautious. Only 21% of employees completely trust their employer to handle AI and automation fairly, and 69% are at least somewhat concerned that AI and automation will negatively affect their job security or career prospects.

"The opportunity right now is significant," said Maruf Ahmed, CEO of Dexian. "When organizations pair AI adoption with intentional workforce design to build skills, communicate clearly, and earn trust, technology can expand opportunity and strengthen the relationship between employers and employees. If human considerations are secondary, the same tools can just as easily create uncertainty and disengagement. The difference comes down to leadership intention."

A key area of alignment emerges around skills-first strategies. Dexian's research shows employers increasingly prioritizing skills and potential over traditional credentials: 56% of decision-makers say this will be their focus, and 52% plan to invest in internal talent development and mobility. Employees validate that direction: 47% say focusing on skills and potential over credentials would help companies solve hiring challenges, reinforcing that skills-first hiring is quickly becoming a shared expectation across both sides of the labor market.

"What's changed from last year is the mindset," said Kip Havel, Chief Marketing Officer at Dexian. "As AI becomes more embedded in everyday work, the conversation is moving from fear to execution. Employers now have a real opportunity to define how humans, technology, and AI work together to drive stronger innovation and productivity. Organizations that approach this moment with transparency, clear communication, and responsible use of emerging technologies will be the ones that realize that potential — and ultimately thrive as they shape the next generation of workforce models."

The findings highlight evolving expectations around compensation, flexibility, and workplace culture, with competitive pay, professional development, and flexible work options remaining the strongest drivers of attraction and retention as workers increasingly expect clearer career paths and greater transparency. This underscores that the future of work will be defined by how intentionally organizations align technology with people, and whether skills-first strategies, clear communication, and trust can ensure AI-driven change strengthens rather than strains the employer-employee relationship.

About the Work Futures Study

Dexian's latest research study, the 2026 Work Futures study, was conducted in December 2025 among 500 C-suite leaders and 1,000 full-time workers across a broad range of industries. The study examines how emerging technologies, talent strategies, and employee expectations are reshaping the world of work heading into 2026. The full study is available at: https://dexian.com/workforce-trends/

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent and technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support.

