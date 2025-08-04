Dexian Strengthens APAC Leadership to Accelerate Regional Growth

Dexian is uniquely positioned to lead within APAC through its combination of global scale, local expertise, and deep commitment to people-first solutions. Post this

"As we embark on the next chapter of Dexian's global expansion, APAC represents both a priority and a promise," said Ash Srivastava, VP and Global Head of Dexian International. "We are doubling down on investments in the region to deliver outcome-based solutions, elevate our delivery model, and meet our clients where they are. This leadership evolution is a commitment to long-term growth, innovation, and deeper impact."

Vikram is optimistic about the future, sharing that "Dexian is uniquely positioned to lead within APAC through its combination of global scale, local expertise, and deep commitment to people-first solutions. I'm excited to build on this momentum and help drive our clients' transformation journeys forward."

Dexian is actively expanding its presence across key APAC markets where demand for agile, tech-driven solutions continues to rise. By evolving beyond traditional staffing and focusing on delivering integrated services and deep client partnerships, Dexian is positioning the region as a strategic hub for innovation, strategic delivery and long-term growth within its global operations.

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent + technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

