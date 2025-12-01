Dexian's 2025 HumanKindex™ Finds Consensus on Importance of Kindness and a Widening Gap on Perceived Progress

"Employees and leaders are aligned on the value and impact of kindness. The challenge is that they are experiencing progress at very different rates. Closing the gap means making kindness a lived experience at every level of the organization." - Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO Post this

Key Findings: The Business Case for Kindness

Kindness is back up at the top of the organizational value list. This year, 87% of employees and 94% of executives say kindness is a core organizational value, marking a strong rebound from last year's decline.

Employee expectations for kind leadership have surged. Workers are weighing kindness more heavily in their job decisions than ever before. 87% say kind leadership is "more important than ever" when choosing a job, and 91% say a culture of kindness is essential to building a high-performance workforce.

Kindness is directly tied to measurable business outcomes. Employees overwhelmingly link kindness to performance (85%), productivity (84%), engagement (82%), and collaboration (81%). Leaders strongly agree, connecting kindness to engagement (93%), productivity and collaboration (92%), and recruitment effectiveness (88%).

A widening perception gap exists between leaders and employees. 74% of executives say their organizations embraced kindness "significantly more" in the past year, but only 53% of employees agree.

The report's raw index scores reflect this divide, with employers' scoring rising from 71.2 in 2024 to 75.0 in 2025 and employees' scoring from 60 in 2024 to 63.5 in 2025, widening the distance between intention and lived experience to over 11 data points. This is a strong indication of how kindness is evolving in the workplace: progress is happening, but employees are not feeling it at the same pace leaders believe they are delivering it.

"This year's HumanKindex shows that kindness is not in question. Employees and leaders are aligned on its value and impact on performance, productivity, engagement, and talent attraction," said Maruf Ahmed, CEO of Dexian. "The challenge is that they are experiencing progress at very different rates. Leaders see significant improvement, while many employees do not feel that progress as consistently as they want to. Closing the gap means making kindness a lived experience at every level of the organization, where it can become a powerful driver of innovation, loyalty, and long-term performance."

Kindness as Strategy in a Disrupted Economy

The research underscores that companies embedding kindness in leadership and operations are better equipped to attract diverse talent, inspire collaboration, and retain top performers in an increasingly competitive market. Across five years of HumanKindex tracking, the message is unmistakable: organizations that build systems of kind accountability – integrating empathy, fairness, and trust into every decision – will lead not only with compassion but with performance.

