DexMat, Inc. Secures Landmark Offtake Agreement with NeuroBionics for Galvorn® Carbon Nanotube Fiber, Advancing Minimally-Invasive Neuromodulation Platform

"With this partnership, DexMat has achieved the critical commercialization milestone required of all next-generation materials: enabling an application on the bleeding edge of innovation." —Bryan Guido Hassin, CEO of DexMat, Inc.

With shipments scheduled to commence in December 2025 this commercial agreement serves as a major validation for fast-growing startup, DexMat, confirming the market demand and technological superiority of Galvorn in a high-growth, high-value medical application.

Strategic Commercial Proof-Point: Enabling Multi-Industry Transformation

This agreement with NeuroBionics is a crucial commercial proof-point for DexMat, validating Galvorn as a platform technology capable of driving transformation across multiple high-value industries. It places DexMat at the nexus of a highly lucrative sector, with Precedence Research projecting that the global neuromodulation market will surpass USD 25.51 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.17%. The successful 20x scale-up achieved within the first year of DexMat's 2023 pre-seed round and the 3,000x scale-up since its founding, demonstrates DexMat's ability to meet stringent supply and quality requirements for even the most demanding applications.

This success in precision bioelectronics serves as a powerful blueprint for how Galvorn's unique properties translate to other high-performance sectors. Galvorn's combination of conductivity, strength, light weight, and flexibility is also valuable for the broader wire and cable market. DexMat is actively engaged with customers in aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and energy, who are similarly experiencing exceptional results with Galvorn in their applications as they advance towards commercialization.

Galvorn's Competitive Advantage

For NeuroBionics, Galvorn's unique electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties are critical to unlocking the miniaturization and efficiency of their devices. With their minimally invasive approach, they can comfortably deliver neuromodulation therapies in hard-to-reach places in the body, expanding the accessibility of these transformative treatments:

Achieved Miniaturization: Galvorn's ability to deliver a large amount of electrical charge safely to the electrode-tissue interface, enabled the creation of stimulation electrodes small enough to meet the demands of a microscale, flexible endovascular device.

Improved Efficiency: Galvorn provided a more efficient mechanism for delivering stimulation current pulses compared to traditional metallic electrode materials, such as Platinum-Iridium (PtIr), ensuring clinical efficacy at a reduced size and lower power consumption.

This success validates early market demand for advanced carbon products and strengthens DexMat's position as a technology leader capable of transforming traditional material supply chains.

Executive Commentary

Bryan Guido Hassin, CEO of DexMat, Inc., commented on the strategic significance of the agreement:

"With this partnership, DexMat has achieved the critical commercialization milestone required of all next-generation materials: enabling an application on the bleeding edge of innovation. Neurobionics is on track to rapidly transform the quality and accessibility of neuromodulation therapies, enabled by Galvorn. They are an exceptional partner to have as we continue our scaleup, demonstrating that there is a high-value market for advanced carbon. This agreement serves as the blueprint for our commercialization roadmap, affirming our ability to execute at scale and ultimately unlock significant shareholder value across our target industries."

MJ Antonini, PhD, CEO of NeuroBionics, highlighted the value creation enabled by the material:

"Galvorn is a critical enabling technology that makes our approach to neuromodulation possible. It allows us to shrink our electrodes while keeping the efficiency we need to deliver clinically effective neuromodulation. That combination is what lets us design minimally invasive endovascular devices that are far more accessible for patients living with conditions like epilepsy, depression, and chronic pain. We're thrilled to partner with DexMat and have already worked closely with their team to show that this level of performance can be delivered reliably and at scale. Their commitment to quality and manufacturing gives us the materials backbone we need to execute our clinical and commercial plans."

To learn more, read the case study.

About DexMat

DexMat is a U.S.-based advanced materials company pioneering Galvorn — the lightest, strongest, most flexible conductive material on Earth. Invented at Rice University by Nobel Prize–winning scientists, Galvorn combines the conductivity of copper with extraordinary strength, low weight, and flexibility. As a platform technology, Galvorn is already unlocking innovations for customers in aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and consumer technology. These partners use Galvorn to develop lighter vehicles and aircraft, create more resilient energy systems, and enable applications impossible with other materials. DexMat's scalable manufacturing process is less energy-intensive and more cost-effective than conventional metals production. Proudly made in America and shipped globally, Galvorn is enabling industries to do more with less — laying the foundation for a stronger, more efficient, and sustainable world.

Visit: dexmat.com

About NeuroBionics

NeuroBionics is building the future of precision bioelectronic medicine through minimally invasive neuromodulation technologies targeting both the brain and peripheral nerves. Leveraging over a decade of innovation at MIT, NeuroBionics was co-founded by Drs. MJ Antonini, Nicki Driscoll, and Prof. Polina Anikeeva with the mission to expand access to life-changing therapies. Our implantable devices use microscopic, flexible bioelectronic fibers—comparable in size to a human hair—to record and stimulate neural activity from within blood vessels. Delivered endovascularly through the bloodstream, our fibers reach deep neural targets without the need for open surgery. By enabling both deep brain stimulation (DBS) and peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) through a vascular route, our platform has the potential to transform treatment for a wide range of conditions, including Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, stroke, epilepsy, chronic pain, and depression.

Visit: https://neurobionics.io/

