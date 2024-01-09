DexMat increases production capacity 20x for high-performance climate tech material Galvorn

"Galvorn already performs better on multiple fronts than dirty, commodity materials like steel, aluminum, and copper... It's allowing our customers to imagine not only better products, but totally new ones." —Bryan Guido Hassin, CEO of DexMat Post this

Galvorn is an advanced material made from carbon nanotubes (CNTs) that can be formed into fibers, yarns, films, and fabrics, as well as composites. At ten times stronger than steel, half the weight of aluminum, one-hundred times the flex life of copper, and carbon negative at scale, it can today replace many traditional materials used in sectors ranging from energy and automotive to aviation, sporting goods, e-textiles, and wearables.

By increasing its production capacity, DexMat is fueling a multi-gigaton carbon reduction opportunity.

The scaleup of Galvorn production has allowed the process to become faster, less expensive, and more sustainable. DexMat recently added an exclusive license to Rice University IP. DexMat was previously assigned a patent from Rice and exclusive licenses to two additional patents. A growing IP portfolio from continuing research collaboration with Rice is a key part of DexMat's production ramp up.

The capacity increase and new IP license round out an already momentum-filled year. Also in 2023 DexMat was awarded a $1.1 million U.S. Department of Energy grant to develop next-generation power transmission lines. Earlier in the year, DexMat announced a seed funding round led by Shell Ventures totaling nearly $3 million.

Looking ahead to 2024, DexMat will continue scaling up production to speed commercialization and get Galvorn in products and in the hands of consumers.

Members of the DexMat team will attend this week's CES 2024, taking place January 11-12 in Las Vegas. The team will showcase Galvorn as part of ARPA-E's featured disruptive clean energy technologies.

