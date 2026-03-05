DFI Equipment Rodeo Pilot Program Introduces Gen Z to the Deep Foundations Construction Industry

"These hands-on experiences are critical to building awareness, confidence and long-term interest in deep foundations." Theresa Engler Executive Director, DFI Post this

By providing direct access to heavy equipment and cutting-edge technology, DFI is actively narrowing the labor gap within the deep foundations sector. The pilot event served as a comprehensive industry showcase, highlighting high-demand career paths ranging from geotechnical and structural engineering to project management, data analytics, and heavy equipment operation.

Bridging the Skills Gap

Rather than a traditional career fair, the "Rodeo" format positions a career in construction as the technically cutting-edge field that it is. DFI launched this initiative to combat the "skills gap" by showing eager participants that a career in deep foundations offers more than a paycheck—it offers the chance to build the literal backbone of our cities using some of the world's most advanced engineering tools.

"We want our future infrastructure innovators to feel the power of the technology and machines, and to realize that they can be the industry's future leaders in their areas of interest," said DFI and Condon-Johnson president, James Johnson. "For many young adults, construction is an abstract concept. Today, it became a tangible, exciting and lucrative career path. When they see the scale of this equipment, they realize they aren't just digging holes; they are engineering the future."

Building the Talent Pipeline

"The DFI Equipment Rodeo gives Gen Z and the next generation of talent a chance to see what this industry actually looks like—not just in theory, but in practice," shared DFI Executive Director, Theresa Engler. "These hands-on experiences are critical to building awareness, confidence and long-term interest in deep foundations."

Jonathan Moinian, area manager for Marco Crane & Rigging, noted the importance of early outreach. "Sponsoring events like this is an investment in the future," Moinian said. "Connecting directly with participants helps demystify the industry and shows them the wide range of opportunities available."

DFI plans to scale the Equipment Rodeo model to serve other markets, continuing its mission to connect the next generation of workers with the tools and leaders of the industry and fulfill one of DFI's strategic initiatives, Industry Awareness and Advancement.

Other sponsoring organizations included Associated General Contractors of America, Alliance Diversified, C&M Centralizers, Geocon, Hawthorne CAT, Herc Rentals, Malcolm Drilling, Marco Crane & Rigging, PACO Construction Equipment, R.D. Reed, VOLVO Construction Equipment & Services, Western Equipment Solutions and Williams Form Engineering. To view the full scope of the event and witness the excitement the participants experienced, visit crankitdigitownit.org.

About Deep Foundations Institute (DFI)

DFI (www.dfi.org) is an international association of contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, academics and owners in the deep foundations industry. Our multidisciplinary membership creates a consensus voice and a common vision for continual improvement in the planning, design and construction of deep foundations and excavations. We bring together members for networking, education, communication and collaboration. With our members, we promote the advancement of the deep foundations industry through technical committees, educational programs and conferences, publications, research, government relations and outreach. DFI has more than 4,500 members worldwide.

Media Contact:

Theresa Engler

Executive Director

[email protected]

Office: 973-423-4030

Media Contact

Theresa Engler, DFI, 1 862-800-5990, [email protected], www.dfi.org

SOURCE DFI