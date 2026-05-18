DFI's 51st Annual Conference on Sea Level Impacts: Navigating Challenges Together November 2-5, 2026, in Orlando, Florida

DFI51 is bringing together leading experts from around the world—across disciplines, industries and organizations—to share knowledge, forge connections and deepen our collective understanding of sea level impacts. Post this

The technical program explores advancements in industry practices, techniques and project delivery through perspectives, case histories and research-based papers and presentations.

"The depth and diversity of the technical program at DFI51 reflects the growing importance of deep foundations and geotechnical engineering in maritime and coastal development," says Ignazio Paolo Marzano, Ph.D., P.E., consultant and collaborator at Sapienza University of Rome, and DFI51 program co-chair. "By bringing together leading experts from academia, industry and government, the conference will provide an essential platform for exchanging knowledge and supporting better decisions in managing, planning and designing critical infrastructure."

Program highlights include a keynote address by Major General Jason E. Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and presentations and panel discussions on the following topics:

Safeguarding interventions for Venice - Venice Lagoon

Florida coastal planning, policy and construction

San Francisco Bay area waterfront resilience – from funding to design

Northeastern United States megaprojects

Greening the foundation of future coasts

International storm surge barriers construction and performance in Italy, the Mediterranean Coast, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States

Risk related to insurance, policy and financing for coastal solutions

According to scientific consensus found in reports from bodies like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and data from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), sea levels are rising faster than historical averages, and the pace is accelerating. The need for practical, near-term solutions has never been greater.

"Sea level rise isn't just an engineering challenge — it's a groundwater problem, a materials problem, a planning problem and ultimately a community problem," notes Ashley Loyola, P.E., Florida International University, and DFI51 Organizing Committee member. "Conferences like DFI51 are critical because they bring together disciplines that don't traditionally sit at the same table but absolutely need to if we're going to develop solutions that truly work in the real world."

For more information on DFI51 or to register visit dfi-events.org/dfi51.

About DFI: DFI (www.dfi.org) is an international association of contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, academics and owners in the geotechnics industry. Our multidisciplinary membership creates a consensus voice and a common vision for continual improvement in geotechnical and geoenvironmental design, manufacturing and construction. We bring together members for networking, education, communication and collaboration. With our members, we promote the advancement of the industry through technical committees, educational programs and conferences, publications, research, government relations and outreach. DFI has more than 4,500 members worldwide.

Media Contact

Theresa Engler, DFI, 1 973-423-4030, [email protected], www.dfi.org

SOURCE DFI