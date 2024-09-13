DFW*ATW Announces 2024 Executive Leadership Forum: Empowering Women and Girls in STEM

The Dallas-Fort Worth Alliance of Technology and Women (DFWATW) is excited to announce the 2024 Executive Leadership Forum (ELF), the premier fundraising gala dedicated to supporting girls and women in STEM. The event will take place on Friday, September 13, at the iconic Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, TX, bringing together nearly 300 technology leaders, executives, members, and corporate partners from across the North Texas area.

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's theme, "Where Technology, Impact, and Innovation Converge," aims to celebrate the achievements of women in technology and inspire the next generation of female leaders. The evening will feature a keynote address by Janet Robertson, Global Chief Information Officer of RS Group, who will share her insights and experiences as a pioneering business strategist and technology leader.

Event highlights include an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at rare museum artifacts, a VIP reception presented by Comerica Bank, live and silent auctions, live DJ, and more. The Spark Award ceremony concludes the forum by honoring women in technology who improve areas such as accessibility and adaptability, biotech, sustainability, and educational and economic empowerment. This year's nominees are Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and CEO of Nanoscope Therapeutics; Pradeepa Narayanaswamy, Founder of Possibilities – Lives Transformed LLC; Shalini Prasad, Professor at UT-Dallas and Co-Founder of EnLiSense LLC; and Veena Somareddy, CEO of Neuro Rehab VR.

"Our mission is to provide quality programs and education for girls and women to increase the number of women professionals in technology fields," said Anamika Gupta, Board President of DFW*ATW. "The ELF is a pivotal event for our community, offering a platform for leaders to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the future of technology."

DFW*ATW is also excited to announce a new partnership with the Frontiers of Flight Museum (FOFM) for the ELF location and beyond. This partnership extends over the next three years, solidifying our commitment to creating an inspiring and impactful event in this iconic setting.

"We are thrilled to partner with DFW*ATW for the Executive Leadership Forum and beyond," said Abigail Erickson-Torres, CEO and President of the Frontiers of Flight Museum. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and educate future generations through the history of aviation and aerospace innovation. We're excited to provide a venue where technology, impact, and innovation converge to empower women and girls in STEM.""We are excited about our new partnership with the Frontiers of Flight Museum," Gupta added. "This collaboration will significantly enhance the impact of our event over the next three years, providing us with a venue that truly embodies the intersection of technology, impact, and innovation."

The Executive Board invites all technology leaders and educators who are passionate about supporting girls and women in STEM to join this inspiring evening. Tickets are available for purchase until September 5. Don't miss this opportunity to make a meaningful impact and be part of a night to remember. Purchase your tickets today at www.dfwatw.org/events and help drive change in the STEM community.

The event is sponsored by Comerica Bank, Frontiers of Flight Museum, Pyramid Consulting, Softtek, Total Wine & More, Dano's Dangerous Tequila, Starward, RPC Brands, BravoTech, NTT Data, Carina Reyes, Red Hat, Lucid Technologies ProjectHER Initiative, GXA Solutions, Shaunna Black & Associates, and Texas Instruments.

About DFW*ATW: The Dallas-Fort Worth Alliance of Technology and Women (DFWATW) is dedicated to increasing the number of girls and women in technology through education, networking, and mentoring. Our programs and events aim to inspire and support women at all stages of their careers, fostering a diverse and inclusive tech community.

The Frontiers of Flight is a Smithsonian affiliated leading museum in the United States. They use the power of aerospace to improve society. Located in Dallas, Texas, the museum's mission is to inspire and educate visitors of all ages by presenting the history and future of flight. The museum features a wide range of exhibits, STEAMM and STEM educational programs, and rare or unique collections, making it a destination for visitors, aviation enthusiasts and the worldwide community serving 150,000 people a year. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

