DFW's Divergence Academy Ranks Among America's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies According to Inc. Magazine

Driven by Three-Year Revenue Growth of 535 Percent, the Texas-Based Vocational School Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Third Year in a Row
DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed Get Off The Drawing Board LLC (dba Divergence Academy) has made the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third year in a row. This year, Divergence Academy ranked number 1,104 on the Inc. 5000 list with three-year revenue growth topping 535 percent. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
"To be recognized with this renowned achievement for the third year in a row is not only exciting and humbling, but a strong testament to our hard-working staff and students," said Sravan Ankaraju, founder and CEO of Divergence Academy. "As a leading educational institution for certification in Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity and AI, we pride ourselves in assisting all of our learners find meaningful employment, including veterans transitioning from military service to civilian careers."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
About Divergence Academy
Established in 2014, Divergence Academy was the first data science-focused institution in North Texas. Since its founding, it has catered to more than 1,000 diverse learners and veterans in the area looking to upskill and reskill themselves for a new or better career. The vocational school stays on top of emerging technologies by designing its programs with a strong focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity and AI. More information can be found at www.divergence.one.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 Awards
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Brianna Barber, Divergence Academy, 1 4699499293, [email protected], https://www.divergence.one/
SOURCE Divergence Academy
Share this article