DFW's Divergence Academy Ranks Among America's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies According to Inc. Magazine

This year, Divergence Academy ranked number 1,104 on the Inc. 5000 list with three-year revenue growth topping 535 percent.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Divergence Academy

Established in 2014, Divergence Academy was the first data science-focused institution in North Texas. Since its founding, it has catered to more than 1,000 diverse learners and veterans in the area looking to upskill and reskill themselves for a new or better career. The vocational school stays on top of emerging technologies by designing its programs with a strong focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity and AI. More information can be found at www.divergence.one.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 Awards

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

