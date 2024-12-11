D.G. Coleman Selects BeyondTrucks Transportation Management System

Bulk transporter, D.G. Coleman, automates complex manual processes with BeyondTrucks' connected and configurable transportation management system
SAN MATEO, Calif. , Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeyondTrucks, a transportation management system provider that delivers streamlined operations to private and specialty fleets through a connected and configurable platform, has announced that D.G. Coleman has implemented their cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) to modernize and automate dispatch, billing, and payroll operations. The partnership is set to enhance the premier bulk transportation provider's customer service capabilities and meet the evolving needs of their drivers.
"Given the complexity of bulk operation, our dispatch, billing and payroll were highly manual processes before we started implementing BeyondTrucks," said Jimmy Coleman, a third-generation team member at D.G. Coleman. "Today, we can already see how BeyondTrucks improves our dispatch decisions, replaces trip sheets in the delivery process, and automates payroll and billing processes. The seamless process we have with the BeyondTrucks TMS will help us provide even better service to our customers and support our dedicated team of drivers."
BeyondTrucks implemented its robust solution tailored to the unique demands of liquid and dry bulk hauling. Key features include:
- Configurable Driver Workflows: Provides customizable workflows for different commodities and stops, ensuring digital data collection for invoicing and payroll purposes, ensuring compliance and safety across all operations.
- Load-Equipment-Driver Compatibility Checks: Automates the matching process by considering driver availability, qualifications, and preferences, as well as equipment status and suitability, avoiding costly errors caused by matching the wrong equipment or driver with a load.
- Sequence vs. Scheduled Load Dispatch: Enhances dispatch planning by managing complex orders and load assignments unique to bulk loads with a digital planning board.
- Mobile "Off-line Mode": Supports data storage and transmission in areas with poor cell reception, ensuring continuous operation regardless of connectivity.
"Fleets like D.G. Coleman's with unique operations need to stay at the forefront of technology to deliver unique capabilities in specific customer segments," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "We're proud to support D.G Coleman with our platform so they can continue to gain a competitive advantage and build on the foundation Dan and Kathy Coleman laid at the company's creation in 1972."
About BeyondTrucks
San Francisco, California-based BeyondTrucks is the provider of a configurable and connected multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS). The SOC2-compliant software allows specialty and private fleets to replace legacy TMS, add-on solutions, and fragmented manual processes with a modern platform that creates seamless workflows driven by unified data. Designed to handle the complexities of large specialty and private fleets, the highly configurable BeyondTrucks platform achieves deeper levels of adoption and intelligent automation fleets to make fleet operations smarter, simpler, and stronger. With the multi-tenant platform, fleets also benefit from more efficient integrations into other fleet technology providers so that all parts of a fleet are always in sync. For more information, visit http://www.beyondtrucks.com.
About D.G. Coleman, Inc.
Founded as Coleman Trucking in 1972 by Dan and Kathy Coleman, D.G. Coleman, Inc. has evolved into a major bulk transportation provider based in Commerce City, Colorado. Initially focusing on hauling petroleum products and hazardous materials, the company transitioned into construction materials and grew significantly over the decades. Today, D.G. Coleman operates over 150 pieces of company-owned equipment and serves the entire Colorado market and beyond. Still family-owned and operated, the company is led by Dan and Kathy Coleman, along with their third-generation family members. For more information, visit http://www.dgcoleman.com.
Contact:
Susan Fall
LaunchIt Public Relations
[email protected]
619-890-9415
Media Contact
Susan Fall, LaunchIt, 6198909415, [email protected], www.launchitpr.com
SOURCE BeyondTrucks
Share this article