dG Medical Group Unveils "Genesis PDPA: Cell Factors": A Revolutionary Leap in Regenerative Medicine

Genesis PDPA introduces an era of enhanced regenerative capabilities, offering hope and new possibilities for providing advanced therapeutic options to physicians, athletes, and everyday patients. Due to its effectiveness in accelerating recovery, alleviation of symptoms, and returning patients back to a higher quality of life, Genesis PDPA is rapidly becoming a preferred regenerative and anti-aging treatment option.

Commitment to Ethical & Safe Innovation

Donor tissue for Genesis PDPA is ethically collected from consenting patients with a proven clean health history, by licensed tissue banks using current good tissue practices (CGTP), tested negative for communicable disease by FDA/CLIA certified labs, and every lot is endotoxin tested to ensure the highest of purity. Genesis PDPA is manufactured via a proprietary process that yields an acellular, non-biologic product for maximum patient safety.

"Our mission extends beyond the laboratory, into creating products that positively contribute to society and individual's lives while adhering to the highest ethical standards in the industry," stated Michael Major, President of dG Medical Group.

Learn More About Genesis PDPA

We invite both healthcare professionals, as well as patients, to learn more about this innovative and powerful therapy at www.dgmedicalgroup.com. If you'd like to get a consult with a healthcare professional currently offering Genesis PDPA, click on "Find A Genesis Provider." If you are a healthcare provider wanting to learn more and potentially offer Genesis PDPA to your patients, click on "Become a Genesis Provider."

About dG Medical Group

dG Medical Group specializes in the development and distribution of advanced regenerative medicine products. With a focus on ethical research and interdisciplinary collaboration, dG Medical Group is dedicated to improving quality of life and advancing the field of healthcare.

Contact:

Public Relations Office

dG Medical Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (855) 320-7559

Media Contact

Mike Major, D & G Medical Group, Inc, 1 (855) 320-7559, [email protected], https://dgmedicalgroup.com

SOURCE D & G Medical Group, Inc