DGSHAPE Americas Announces Launch of New DWX-43W Wet Milling Solution

"It [the DWX-43W] builds upon the award-winning technology of DGSHAPE's previous wet milling solutions and offers even greater productivity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness." – Lisa Aguirre, Roland DGA Dental Marketing Manager. Post this

Flexibility Comes Standard: Open-Architecture Eco-System Platform allows users to utilize their choice of restorative materials, scanners, and CAD design software.

The Need for Speed: New DGSHAPE CAM software (included) decreases milling times by up to 20% while increasing milling efficiency and predictability.

No More Costly Filters: New filter-less technology eliminates the need for coolant tank filters, reducing the cost of use by 20%. Upgraded coolant tank tray design filters milling waste without the need for separate tank filters.

Easy Care: New automatic coolant jet optimization and draining cycle reduces routine mill maintenance by 50% compared to previous DWX-42W series models.

Added Value Accessories: The DWX-43W includes 15 high-quality DGSHAPE wet milling tools and a 6-pin adapter accessory (a $1,630 value).

value). Get Connected: Simple integration with Ethernet or USB connectivity.

The DWX-43W is uniquely engineered to make the wet milling of hard materials – like Chairside Zirconia & Amber Mill Direct, Powered by Roland DGA – easier and more precise than ever before. It's compatible with many other materials as well, including traditional and pre-crystalized lithium disilicates, glass ceramics, PMMA, hybrid ceramics, composite resins, and pre-mill titanium blanks.

The DWX-43W comes bundled with DGSHAPE CAM software, which includes a host of tools that dramatically increase efficiency and convenience. Features include a "quick mill" option that streamlines workflow by making it easy to select frequently used materials and start milling quickly, a choice of "fast" or "high-quality" milling modes to suit specific user needs, the ability to save significant time and effort by milling up to six units simultaneously with the included 6-pin adapter accessory, and much more.

Users will also appreciate the DWX-43W's proprietary VPanel and DGSHAPE Cloud software, which enable real-time remote monitoring from anywhere, anytime, on any device. In addition, the DWX-43W includes authentic DGSHAPE tools and accessories that allow for expanded milling capabilities and greater ROI.

In addition, the DWX-43W's newly designed internal material adapter and coolant tank tray are compatible with DGSHAPE's AK-1 Material Adapters facilitating the milling of custom titanium abutments with pre-mill CAD/CAM blanks from MEDENTiKA®, DESS®, and GeoMEDI®.

"The new DGSHAPE DWX-43W ushers in a new era of wet-milling capabilities, ease of use, and performance," said Lisa Aguirre, Roland DGA's Dental Marketing Manager. "It builds upon the award-winning technology of DGSHAPE's previous wet milling solutions and offers even greater productivity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. With its cutting-edge features and advancements that allow for higher quality, increased output, and greater profitability, this solution can help any dental business improve workflow, reduce costs, and exceed customer expectations."

Like all DGSHAPE devices, the DWX-43W wet milling solution is built to provide unsurpassed precision and reliability over the long haul. Plus, for extra peace of mind, it's backed up by a two-year manufacturer's warranty and Roland DGA's industry-best service and support.

To learn more about the new DWX-43W, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/DWX-43W. For more information on the complete line of DGSHAPE dental milling solutions, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers. To learn more about DGSHAPE Corporation, visit https://www.dgshape.com.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com/dental

SOURCE Roland DGA