DGSHAPE Americas Announces New 3DX Dental 3D Printer Bundle, Powered by Roland DGA

Within its compact housing, the 3DXPRINT features a large 190 x 120 x 180 mm build plate that offers a generous 40-square-inch surface, allowing users to print up to eight full-arches at one time – all with outstanding consistency and precision. Its print speed ranges from 10~50 mm per hour, depending on material layer thickness. In addition, its open-architecture platform is validated for use with resins from over 20 resin manufactures and more than 150 resins.

The 3DXPRINT's durable, state-of-the-art design was developed through a 5-million-layer test process in real-time dental conditions to ensure the highest level of performance and reliability. Incorporating industrial-grade optical components further ensures an optimal product life cycle. It also features an automated cooling system (ACS) for ideal temperature maintenance.

"We are excited to offer this fast, precise, and affordable 3D printing solution to our customers," said Roland DGA Dental Marketing Manager Lisa Aguirre. "The 3DX bundle is a complete, advanced, easy-to-use 3D printing solution that perfectly complements our high-performance DWX milling machines. By integrating its capabilities into their workflows, businesses can optimize their production and offer same-day applications with outstanding uniformity and accuracy."

The 3DX bundle comes complete with the 3DXPRINT 4K LCD 3D printer, 3DXWASH cleaning system, 3DXCURE curing system, and 3DXMODEL resin. In addition, it includes easy-to-use 3DXWORKS CAD design and slicing software, with no maintenance, update, or annual fees. 3DXPRINT is backed by Roland DGA's unsurpassed one-year trouble-free warranty and support.

To learn more about the new 3DX bundle, visit http://www.rolanddga.com/3DXPRINT. For more information on the complete line of DGSHAPE dental milling solutions, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers. To learn more about DGSHAPE Corporation, visit https://www.dgshape.com.

