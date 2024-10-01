DGSHAPE Americas Introduces New DWX-53D Dental Milling Solution

Building on Tradition and Success at the Core of Innovation with More Efficient, Predictable Milling of PMMA and Zirconia

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas dental business group, a leading provider of cutting-edge dental milling solutions, has announced the launch of its new five-axis DWX-53D Dry Milling Solution. This innovative, easy-to-use dry dental mill offers significant upgrades over DGSHAPE's previous flagship model, DWX-52D Plus, allowing for even greater productivity, stability, precision, and convenience.

The Core of DGSHAPE DWX-53D Outside-In…Novation

DGSHAPE's from the Outside-In…Novation looks at solving customer needs and anticipating market opportunities. The capacity to innovate – to launch new and enhanced products – distinguishes DGSHAPE. It's about discovering solutions that meet immediate customer requirements while foreseeing and shaping what comes next. The launch of the DWX-53D represents an innovative advancement in dental restorations to deliver the best experience possible to DGSHAPE customers. Here's a look inside:

Grip the Future: Upgraded, more robust spindle for 1.5x tool gripping power over the previous DWX-52D Plus model for more efficient, predictable milling of PMMA applications.

When Speed Matters: Up to 20% faster PMMA & Zirconia milling speeds.

Open Edge Adapter: Advanced 90°+ milling reproduces 100% of your design. Ideal for milling of large full-arch and highly esthetic cases.

See What the Future Mills: Built-in web camera for real-time monitoring anytime from anywhere.

"In this dynamic environment, listening to customer feedback is crucial. Engaging with our users and incorporating their insights, helps ensure that the final product not only meets, but exceeds customer expectations," said Roland DGA's Dental Marketing Manager, Lisa Aguirre. "Ultimately, successful product innovation is not just about creating something new, but about adding real value to the lives of our customers and solving their problems in meaningful ways. I'm proud to say that we've done just that with the new DWX-53D."

The Art of Craftsman & Automated Technology

With the continued integration of craftsmanship and automated technology, the new DWX-53D incorporates some of the same innovations that have made DGSHAPE's DWX Series devices the preferred mills of dental technicians worldwide.

The DWX-53D has a 15-station Automatic Tool Changer (ATC) that allows for incredibly efficient, uninterrupted 24-hour production. It also features Intelligent Tool Control (ITC), which automatically switches out milling tools that have reached their life expectancy. Further enhancing efficiency and convenience is the DWX-53D's Automatic Tool Exchange, which allows milling tools to be automatically exchanged during the milling process with ITC set-up.

"The most successful companies are those that view innovation as a continuous journey rather than a destination. Embracing new technologies, like the new DWX-53D, can lead to more efficient workflows, reduced costs, and enhanced customer experiences," said Jimmy Ruiz, Roland DGA DGSHAPE Dental Business Manager.

The DWX-53D will be available for purchase starting October 1, 2024 through Roland DGA authorized resellers. To learn more about the DWX-53D, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/DWX-53D. For more information on the complete line of DGSHAPE dental milling solutions, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers. To learn more about DGSHAPE Corporation, visit https://www.dgshape.com.

