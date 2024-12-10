DGSHAPE DWX-42W Plus Chairside Milling Solution Wins Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award for the Second Year in a Row

"The DWX-42W Plus enables everyone from clinicians to DSOs to high-production laboratories to mill glass ceramic and fully sintered zirconia with unbeatable speed and precision, making it the ultimate chairside milling solution." – Lisa Aguirre, Roland DGA Dental Marketing Manager Post this

The DGSHAPE DWX-42W Plus milling solution incorporates state-of-the-art features that set it apart from any other wet dental mill on the market, including:

Open-architecture ecosystem allowing users to integrate their choice of intraoral scanner, CAD/CAM software, and a wide variety of restorative materials.

Redesigned and optimized spindle delivers 1.9x the gripping power of previous models and allows for faster milling of fully sintered zirconia and lithium disilicates.

Intelligent Tool Control (ITC) within the included VPanel software automatically replaces tools when they reach their life expectancy.

"The DWX-42W Plus being chosen as a Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award Winner for the second straight year is quite the honor," said Roland DGA's Dental Marketing Manager, Lisa Aguirre. "Then again, the DWX-42W Plus is no ordinary chairside solution. Its combined productivity, versatility, and ease of use separate this cutting-edge machine from the rest of the pack. The DWX-42W Plus enables everyone from clinicians to DSOs to high-production laboratories to mill glass ceramic and fully sintered zirconia with unbeatable speed and precision, making it the ultimate chairside milling solution."

To learn more about the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards, or to view a full list of 2024 winners, visit https://www.cellerantconsulting.com/best-of-class-technology-2024. For more information on complete line of DGSHAPE milling solutions, visit

https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DG Americas and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DG Americas serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

