DH Plumbing & Eager Plumbing Merge To Strengthen Service Across San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country

This merger marks an exciting new chapter for our team and the communities we serve, by combining the strengths of DH Plumbing and Eager Plumbing, we can expand our capabilities, enhance service, and continue building a company our customers and employees can be proud of. Dalton Hatch, Co-Owner Post this

Eager Plumbing will continue offering a comprehensive range of plumbing services, including:

Residential plumbing service

Commercial plumbing service

Residential & Commercial new construction

Emergency plumbing services

Water heater installation and repair

Drain cleaning

Sewer repairs

Leak detection

Water filtration systems

Hydro jetting

Customers throughout the region can expect the same fast response times, high-quality workmanship, and transparent communication that both companies have built their reputations on. Beyond service delivery, the merger creates meaningful long-term growth opportunities for employees, supporting leadership development and a workplace culture grounded in excellence, accountability, integrity, and respect.

The consolidation also positions Eager Plumbing for expansion into additional markets and service divisions, while preserving the personalized approach to customer care that has defined both organizations. The company's vision extends beyond plumbing, to building a business that changes the lives of its team members and their families while strengthening the communities it serves.

Eager Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving San Antonio, Kerrville, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Bandera, and surrounding Texas Hill Country communities. The company specializes in residential and commercial plumbing (including new construction), emergency services, water heater solutions, drain and sewer repair, and water filtration systems.

For more information, visit www.eagerplumbingtx.com or call (830) 999-7473.

Media Contact

Dalton Hatch, Eager Plumbing, 1 830-999-7473, [email protected], https://www.eagerplumbingtx.com/

SOURCE Eager Plumbing