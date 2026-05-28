DH Plumbing & Eager Plumbing Merge To Strengthen Service Across San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country

DH Plumbing and Eager Plumbing Merge to Expand Resources, Strengthen Service Capabilities, and Deliver Enhanced Plumbing Solutions Across San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country.
SAN ANTONIO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eager Plumbing is pleased to announce the merger of DH Plumbing and Eager Plumbing under a unified brand. Driven by a shared vision of delivering an elevated customer experience, the combined company is positioned to set a new standard for residential and commercial plumbing services throughout San Antonio and the surrounding Texas Hill Country.
The merger brings together the resources, personnel, infrastructure, and operational systems of both organizations, enabling Eager Plumbing to better serve customers across a growing service area that includes San Antonio, Kerrville, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Bandera, and surrounding Hill Country communities.
Eager Plumbing will continue offering a comprehensive range of plumbing services, including:
- Residential plumbing service
- Commercial plumbing service
- Residential & Commercial new construction
- Emergency plumbing services
- Water heater installation and repair
- Drain cleaning
- Sewer repairs
- Leak detection
- Water filtration systems
- Hydro jetting
Customers throughout the region can expect the same fast response times, high-quality workmanship, and transparent communication that both companies have built their reputations on. Beyond service delivery, the merger creates meaningful long-term growth opportunities for employees, supporting leadership development and a workplace culture grounded in excellence, accountability, integrity, and respect.
The consolidation also positions Eager Plumbing for expansion into additional markets and service divisions, while preserving the personalized approach to customer care that has defined both organizations. The company's vision extends beyond plumbing, to building a business that changes the lives of its team members and their families while strengthening the communities it serves.
Eager Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving San Antonio, Kerrville, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Bandera, and surrounding Texas Hill Country communities. The company specializes in residential and commercial plumbing (including new construction), emergency services, water heater solutions, drain and sewer repair, and water filtration systems.
For more information, visit www.eagerplumbingtx.com or call (830) 999-7473.
Media Contact
Dalton Hatch, Eager Plumbing, 1 830-999-7473, [email protected], https://www.eagerplumbingtx.com/
SOURCE Eager Plumbing
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