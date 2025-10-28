DH2i Achieves Dual Red Hat Certifications for SQL Server High Availability Across RHEL 9.6 and OpenShift

"Red Hat's validation confirms what our customers already experience - DxEnterprise is the most reliable HA foundation for SQL Server, no matter where it runs," said OJ Ngo, Co-Founder and CTO, DH2i. Post this

DH2i's flagship high availability (HA) platform DxEnterprise® is now officially certified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.6, enabling organizations to deploy and cluster SQL Server across bare metal and virtual machines (VMs) with Red Hat-validated confidence.

With this certification, now visible in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog, organizations gain:

Certified HA automation across physical and virtual environments - Fully automatic failover, intelligent load balancing, and integrated monitoring

Built-in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) tunneling - Eliminates the need for VPNs and locks down workloads at the application level

Freedom to mix SQL Server versions and OS platforms - Cluster Windows and RHEL-based SQL Server instances under one HA framework

"The certification is further testimony that DxEnterprise is the ultimate HA solution across SQL Server instances and containers running on Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes, with infrastructure-agnostic resilience and zero trust network integration," said Vivien Wang, Senior Engineering Partner Manager, Red Hat.

"Red Hat's validation confirms what our customers already experience - DxEnterprise is the most reliable HA foundation for SQL Server, no matter where it runs," said OJ Ngo, Co-Founder and CTO, DH2i. "Whether on Windows, Linux, or OpenShift, organizations get one HA engine that just works, without complexity or compromise."

DxOperator Now Certified for Red Hat OpenShift

DH2i's DxOperator, its SQL Server operator bundled with DxEnterprise and preferred by Microsoft for Kubernetes deployments, is now officially certified for Red Hat OpenShift. You can find it in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog here.

This certification enables customers to:

Streamline SQL Server container deployment on OpenShift within DxEnterprise's HA framework - Including fully automated failover for SQL Server Availability Groups in OpenShift, a capability no other high availability solution delivers

Deploy SQL Server containers in a sidecar configuration (one container image for DxEnterprise, and a separate container image for SQL Server within the same pod) No custom image support headaches to deal with

Stretch SQL Server OpenShift clusters across clouds, regions, and sites using secure SDP tunnels

"DH2i's DxOperator is the preferred choice for customers because it's Microsoft's preferred SQL Server operator for Kubernetes and is also certified up to OpenShift 4.19 - combining the trust of two major names in one powerful solution," continued Wang. "Unlike alternatives, DxOperator makes container deployments streamlined, secure, and scalable. Its smart clustering and zero trust tunnels empower organizations to stretch clusters across clouds, regions, and sites without VPN limitations. With Red Hat certification, DxOperator gives decision makers the confidence to modernize SQL Server with unmatched resilience, security, and reliability."

"Indeed, with Microsoft and Red Hat both backing DxOperator, IT teams have a trusted, modern HA stack for SQL Server in OpenShift," added Ngo.

Unified HA Across Bare Metal, VMs, and Containers

With DxEnterprise certified for RHEL 9.6 and DxOperator certified for OpenShift, DH2i unlocks the unparalleled ability to mix and match instances, containers, platforms, and infrastructure for organizations.

In other words, Red Hat users leveraging DH2i's technology can cluster RHEL 9.6 nodes alongside SQL Server containers in OpenShift - all within a single unified HA framework managed from one control plane.

Quick Start Resources

DxEnterprise Installation on RHEL 9.6: https://support.dh2i.com/docs/guides/dxenterprise/installation/dxe-linux-qsg/

Deploying DxOperator on OpenShift: https://support.dh2i.com/dxoperator/guides/dxesqlag-openshift/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

