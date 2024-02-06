DH2i Announces General Availability of Revolutionary DxOperator for Streamlined SQL Server Container Deployment on Kubernetes

"DxOperator is a significant breakthrough in deploying SQL Server containers on Kubernetes, particularly with its integration of Always On Availability Groups..." said Rob Horrocks, Senior Cloud Solution Architect - Engineering within EMEA Technical Strategy - Data & AI at Microsoft... Post this

"DxOperator is a significant breakthrough in deploying SQL Server containers on Kubernetes, particularly with its integration of Always On Availability Groups. What sets DxOperator apart is its simplicity and efficiency. In just a few steps, users can deploy multiple SQL Server instances, configure DxEnterprise clusters, and set up highly available SQL Server AGs," said Rob Horrocks, Senior Cloud Solution Architect - Engineering within EMEA Technical Strategy - Data & AI at Microsoft. "DxOperator makes complex tasks manageable, even for those with limited Kubernetes experience. It's not just about deploying SQL Server containers; it's about doing it in a way that's both agile and reliable. We're eager to see how DxOperator will redefine database management strategies for businesses of all sizes."

"DxOperator marks a significant advancement in simplifying and improving the deployment process of SQL Server environments on Kubernetes," said OJ Ngo, CTO and Co-Founder of DH2i. "Its design focuses on practical automation, enabling organizations to manage SQL Server availability groups more effectively and efficiently. The development of DxOperator, done in alignment with Kubernetes' best practices, aims to provide a versatile and robust tool for SQL Server deployment. Working closely with the Microsoft SQL Server team, we've integrated features that address the requirements of contemporary IT infrastructures. We anticipate DxOperator will significantly alter how businesses manage databases in Kubernetes environments."

Key Features of DxOperator:

Efficient Deployment: Enables the rapid deployment of SQL Server instances on Kubernetes clusters with precise MSSQL-config parameters.

High Availability (HA): Automates the configuration of DxEnterprise clusters and the seamless integration of SQL Server instances into Always On Availability Groups (AGs).

Simplified Management: Reduces the complexity of managing SQL Server environments on Kubernetes, offering a user-friendly approach with minimal commands.

Key Benefits for Users:

Enhanced Productivity: DxOperator's streamlined processes allow IT teams to focus on more strategic tasks, leaving the intricacies of deployment and management to the operator.

Scalability: Catering to the dynamic needs of businesses, DxOperator makes scaling SQL Server environments on Kubernetes a straightforward process.

Cost-Efficiency: The automation and efficiency provided by DxOperator significantly reduce the total cost of ownership for SQL Server deployments.

Getting Started with DxOperator: For more information on DH2i's DxOperator and to begin leveraging its capabilities, interested customers can visit https://dh2i.com/dxoperator-preview/. Here, they can access a wealth of resources, including a comprehensive quick-start guide and details on obtaining a DxEnterprise developer license.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to provide fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, DH2i, 1 5083970131, [email protected], www.dh2i.com

Twitter

SOURCE DH2i