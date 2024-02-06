DH2i Announces General Availability of Revolutionary DxOperator for Streamlined SQL Server Container Deployment on Kubernetes

Engineered to Meet The Growing Demands Of Businesses Seeking Efficient, Scalable, and Highly Available (HA) Database Environments
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i®, the world's leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT infrastructure solutions, today announced the general availability (GA) launch of DxOperator, a major advancement for Kubernetes and SQL Server integration. DxOperator is engineered to meet the growing demands of businesses seeking efficient, scalable, and highly available (HA) database environments. It is the ideal choice for customers looking to streamline their SQL Server container deployments on Kubernetes, with unparalleled ease of use, robustness, and automation capabilities.
DxOperator was meticulously developed from the ground up by DH2i in collaboration with the Microsoft SQL Server team. It is designed to automate the deployment of DxEnterprise clusters and streamline the orchestration of Microsoft SQL Server availability group (AG) workloads within Kubernetes environments. DxOperator provides extensive control to users over their SQL instances and availability groups, encompassing a wide range of functionalities. It adeptly translates user-defined directives into precise, low-level actions, ensuring deployments are not only efficient but also adhere to the best practices embedded within its logic. With features like custom pod naming, node selection and affinity, SQL AG customization, and load balancing, DxOperator is more than just a tool; it's a gateway to deploying highly available, resilient, and scalable SQL Server containers with an unprecedented level of ease and precision. Its ability to handle complex configurations, like custom annotations, specific container specifications, and quality of service parameters, further accentuates its role as a crucial enabler for robust, production-grade SQL Server deployments in Kubernetes.
"DxOperator is a significant breakthrough in deploying SQL Server containers on Kubernetes, particularly with its integration of Always On Availability Groups. What sets DxOperator apart is its simplicity and efficiency. In just a few steps, users can deploy multiple SQL Server instances, configure DxEnterprise clusters, and set up highly available SQL Server AGs," said Rob Horrocks, Senior Cloud Solution Architect - Engineering within EMEA Technical Strategy - Data & AI at Microsoft. "DxOperator makes complex tasks manageable, even for those with limited Kubernetes experience. It's not just about deploying SQL Server containers; it's about doing it in a way that's both agile and reliable. We're eager to see how DxOperator will redefine database management strategies for businesses of all sizes."
"DxOperator marks a significant advancement in simplifying and improving the deployment process of SQL Server environments on Kubernetes," said OJ Ngo, CTO and Co-Founder of DH2i. "Its design focuses on practical automation, enabling organizations to manage SQL Server availability groups more effectively and efficiently. The development of DxOperator, done in alignment with Kubernetes' best practices, aims to provide a versatile and robust tool for SQL Server deployment. Working closely with the Microsoft SQL Server team, we've integrated features that address the requirements of contemporary IT infrastructures. We anticipate DxOperator will significantly alter how businesses manage databases in Kubernetes environments."
Key Features of DxOperator:
- Efficient Deployment: Enables the rapid deployment of SQL Server instances on Kubernetes clusters with precise MSSQL-config parameters.
- High Availability (HA): Automates the configuration of DxEnterprise clusters and the seamless integration of SQL Server instances into Always On Availability Groups (AGs).
- Simplified Management: Reduces the complexity of managing SQL Server environments on Kubernetes, offering a user-friendly approach with minimal commands.
Key Benefits for Users:
- Enhanced Productivity: DxOperator's streamlined processes allow IT teams to focus on more strategic tasks, leaving the intricacies of deployment and management to the operator.
- Scalability: Catering to the dynamic needs of businesses, DxOperator makes scaling SQL Server environments on Kubernetes a straightforward process.
- Cost-Efficiency: The automation and efficiency provided by DxOperator significantly reduce the total cost of ownership for SQL Server deployments.
Getting Started with DxOperator: For more information on DH2i's DxOperator and to begin leveraging its capabilities, interested customers can visit https://dh2i.com/dxoperator-preview/. Here, they can access a wealth of resources, including a comprehensive quick-start guide and details on obtaining a DxEnterprise developer license.
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to provide fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].
Media Contact
Nicole Gorman, DH2i, 1 5083970131, [email protected], www.dh2i.com
SOURCE DH2i
