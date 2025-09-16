DH2i Brings Mission-Critical HA Capability to the Table for SQL Server 2025-Backed AI Applications

With this release, DxEnterprise not only continues its tradition of seamless high availability and disaster recovery (HA/DR) across Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes, but also delivers full readiness for public preview release of SQL Server 2025 including advanced AI and scalability features. Post this

With DxEnterprise's support for the public preview release of SQL Server 2025, enterprise end customers can now confidently build and run AI apps in development environments across any mix of infrastructure, including on-prem, cloud, hybrid, and Kubernetes environments. Once SQL Server 2025 is GA, customers will be able to take this capability straight to their mission-critical production environments. This release removes longstanding roadblocks related to deploying SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) in containers, maintaining HA for vector databases, and scaling securely with the latest platform innovations. It enables organizations to embrace modern workloads like Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and operational AI with the assurance of continuous uptime, simplified failover, and seamless integration with their existing HA/DR strategies. In short, enterprises can now modernize faster, innovate more freely, and meet aggressive AI and digital transformation goals, while maintaining the rock-solid reliability their businesses demand.

"This latest release of DxEnterprise is a game-changer for our channel partners and their customers," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "Partners can now offer a truly differentiated solution. One that delivers seamless HA for SQL Server 2025 across Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes, along with first-of-its-kind support for vector databases and AI workloads. With DxEnterprise, they're equipping clients to deploy modern, scalable, and intelligent applications with confidence… No matter the environment. And because data is the fuel that powers AI, maintaining continuous access and high availability isn't just a technical requirement - it's a business imperative. It's a powerful way to help customers meet uptime SLAs, embrace digital transformation, and future-proof their infrastructure, all while reinforcing their own value as trusted advisors delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-ready solutions."

Key updates include:

SQL Server 2025 Ready - Ensures compatibility with the AI-ready, mission-critical RDBMS reimagined for the cloud and fabric era

Vector Database HA Support - Unlocks reliable deployment of AI applications with embedded semantic search, vector indexes, and RAG pipelines

DH2i DxOperator Enhancements – One of the most efficient Kubernetes-native SQL Server Availability Group deployment methods - now fully aligned with SQL Server 2025's peak performance ambitions

AG HA for Kubernetes - This solution provides fully automated failover for SQL Server AGs on Kubernetes

"SQL Server 2025 is the AI-ready enterprise database, from ground, to cloud, to Microsoft Fabric," said Bob Ward, Principal Architect, SQL Server, Microsoft. "As we continue to innovate, we are always pleased to see trusted partners like DH2i extend our capabilities. Their work on high availability, especially in Kubernetes and vector-based environments, helps ensure that customers can flexibly build intelligent, secure, and resilient applications on the SQL Server platform."

With AI workloads becoming the new norm and the push toward containerization and hybrid infrastructure accelerating, DxEnterprise's new capabilities will empower organizations to not only keep up, but lead.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

