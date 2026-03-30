DH2i DxOdyssey Wins in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

Recognized as Leading Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Platform That Replaces VPNs, Shrinks Attack Surface, and Unlocks Faster, Safer Access Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i®, a leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, a globally recognized program celebrating excellence in all areas of cybersecurity, for its DxOdyssey software-defined perimeter (SDP) solution in the Network Visibility, Security & Testing category.

DH2i's DxOdyssey, recognized in the 2026 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity: Network Visibility, Security & Testing category, is a software-defined perimeter (SDP) platform that replaces traditional VPN-based network security with a modern, zero trust approach, enabling organizations to securely connect users, applications, servers, and devices from anywhere to anywhere across on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Unlike legacy solutions, DxOdyssey stays completely out of the data path, using direct-connect, encrypted ZTNA tunnels to ensure data is only accessible to explicitly authorized endpoints, reducing lateral attack risk while improving performance. With infrastructure-agnostic deployment, seamless NAT traversal, and no need for network reconfiguration or hardware appliances, it provides a lightweight, high-performance security layer that delivers faster data transfer. Additionally, DxOdyssey delivers granular access control and built-in high availability, giving organizations complete control over how and where their data flows without adding complexity.

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, commented, "Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your innovation, dedication, and leadership continue to advance cybersecurity and inspire progress across industries. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success."

"We're honored to see DxOdyssey recognized again with an award as prestigious as the Globee Awards," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder of DH2i. "This recognition underscores a broader reality organizations are facing today: that their network security measures haven't kept pace with how businesses operate. Workloads are everywhere, users are everywhere, and the expectation is always-on, always-secure access without friction. Legacy approaches like VPNs simply weren't designed for that world. DxOdyssey reflects a different model – one built for this new reality – where security is granular, direct, and invisible to the business, but uncompromising in how it protects data."

To request a DH2i DxOdyssey demo, please visit: https://dh2i.com/demo/. Here you can also request a demo of DH2i's flagship software offering, DxEnterprise smart high availability, which also integrates DH2i's full suite of software-defined perimeter capabilities.

DH2i also just announced the general availability (GA) launch of DxEnterprise v26.0 and DxOperator v2. This release introduces brand new features and powerful enhancements focused on high availability (HA), disaster recovery (DR), and operational resilience for SQL Server deployments across Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes environments. Together, the releases introduced meaningful advances in availability group (AG) protection, security controls, observability, and automation for both traditional and containerized SQL Server deployments. To learn more, please visit: https://dh2i.com/news/v26-strengthens-sql-server-ha-dr-resilience.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is a leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, DH2i, 1 5083970131, [email protected], https://dh2i.com/

SOURCE DH2i