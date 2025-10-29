DH2i Launches Hands-On Tutorial for Building a Test Lab for SQL Server 2025 on Kubernetes Using Minikube

"There really is no better way to learn Kubernetes than hands-on experimentation – but you certainly don't want to 'experiment' with production data," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i... Post this

- Accessible learning environment:

Users can explore Kubernetes concepts without needing access to a corporate or cloud cluster

It spins up a single-node Kubernetes cluster locally, so users can experiment freely without risking production systems

- Skills development & other practical applications:

Users naturally gain familiarity with Kubernetes fundamentals as they create clusters, deploy containers, and execute kubectl commands

These same skills are also directly applicable when managing enterprise-scale clusters on platforms like Amazon EKS and Azure Kubernetes Service

"There really is no better way to learn Kubernetes than hands-on experimentation – but you certainly don't want to 'experiment' with production data," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "With this new minikube lab, users can safely build, test, and break things on their own machine - developing skills that can then translate directly into their enterprise-scale workplace environments."

Boxley continued, "As SQL Server 2025 ushers in new capabilities for AI, containers, and high-performance workloads, DH2i's minikube tutorial gives users a safe way to explore these innovations hands-on."

Tutorial Resources:

- Video: https://dh2i.com/deploy-sql-server-ag-dxoperator-minikube/

- Blog: https://dh2i.com/blog/build-sql-server-kubernetes-test-lab-minikube/

About DxOperator

DxOperator is a SQL Server operator designed specifically for simplifying deployment and database management in Kubernetes environments. DxOperator is an included feature of DxEnterprise, an infrastructure-agnostic high availability clustering solution that allows you to simplify database management, achieve near-zero SQL Server downtime, and easily stretch HA clustering between sites and clouds for robust disaster recovery (DR). It is the only HA solution in existence that enables fully automatic failover for SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) in Kubernetes, as well as unified HA management and cross-platform failover for SQL Server on Windows and Linux.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

