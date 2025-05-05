DH2i, Microsoft, and SUSE to Present Live Talk, "Create a Unified SQL Server Data Estate Across Windows, Linux, & Kubernetes"

If you are a database developer, engineer, or administrator looking to modernize your SQL Server data estate, this session is for you. Post this

May 14, 2025 at 11:00 am EDT

About:

Modern enterprises can't achieve true SQL Server modernization unless they're free to leverage the perfect mix of infrastructure and platforms to suit the needs of their unique workloads. Join this DH2i-hosted webinar, featuring representatives from the Microsoft SQL Server Team and the SUSE Partner Alliance, as they show you how to build a truly cross-platform data environment that spans Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes.

In the included demo, DH2i's SQL Server Operator and SUSE Rancher will be used to deploy a secure, cross-platform SQL Server Availability Group (AG) that spans Azure Kubernetes Service, an Amazon EC2 VM, and an on-premises Windows node. The demo will showcase:

How to securely connect across sites/platforms without the use of a VPN

The use of Rancher's web UI to simplify deployment and orchestration

Seamless automatic failover for SQL Server AGs across sites/platforms

If you are a database developer, engineer, or administrator looking to modernize your SQL Server data estate, this session is for you. This solution stack lets you wave goodbye to vendor lock-in and create an optimally scalable, secure, and highly available SQL Server environment across any platform and infrastructure you choose.

Featured Speakers:

Amit Khandelwal , Principal Product Manager - SQL Server, Microsoft

, Principal Product Manager - SQL Server, Microsoft Derek Reinhardt Solutions Architect, SUSE

OJ Ngo, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), DH2i

Learn more and register here: https://dh2i.com/webinar-unified-sql-server-data-estate/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Gorman Communications, for DH2i

508-397-0131

[email protected]

SOURCE DH2i