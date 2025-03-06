DH2i, Microsoft, and SUSE to Present Two Sessions on Secure, Resilient AI and Data Platforms at SUSECON 2025

"Ensuring the success of AI applications in production environments requires a strategic combination of high availability, security, and scalability," said Ngo. Post this

- Date/Time: Thursday, March 13th, 11:00 am – 11:50 am ET

- Presenters:

OJ Ngo, CTO and Co-Founder, DH2i

Abduallah Mamun, Senior Product Manager | Azure Data, Microsoft

Terry L. Smith Director, Global Alliances Solutions, Suse

- Session Title: "Harnessing SQL Server 2025 and SUSE Rancher for a Unified Data Platform Across Containers, Physical, and Virtual Machines with DH2i's DxOperator"

- Abstract: Build a data environment that is cross-platform, spanning across virtual machines, physical machines, and containers in different environments. In this session, we will deploy SQL Server containers across Azure Kubernetes Service and other Kubernetes platforms using the DH2i Operator, managing the entire deployment with SUSE's Rancher. With the release of SQL Server 2025, we will also showcase the vector search capability, enabling semantic search natively for your databases. If you are a database developer, engineer, or administrator looking to modernize your data estate, this session is for you. We will highlight new developer features in SQL Server 2025, making it easier to work with JSON, Parquet, and traditional relational data within the same environment. Additionally, we will cover how SUSE Rancher can be used to manage and administer Kubernetes clusters, ensuring efficient and streamlined operations in an all-Kubernetes environment. Join us to discover best practices, tips, and tools for optimizing your SQL Server container deployments in a hybrid cloud landscape.

Pre-Recorded Session (Viewable after SUSECON):

- Presenters:

OJ Ngo, CTO and Co-Founder, DH2i

Amit Khandelwal , Principal Product Manager | Data Platform - SQL Server, Microsoft

, Principal Product Manager | Data Platform - SQL Server, Microsoft Terry L. Smith Director, Global Alliances Solutions, Suse

- Session Title: "How to Build a Secure and Resilient Production Environment for Your AI Applications"

- Abstract: In today's AI-driven world, swift and seamless transitions from development to enterprise deployment are essential, along with reliable high availability (HA) for databases supporting AI apps. In this demo-packed session, Ngo, Khandelwal, and Smith will guide IT teams step-by-step in building a comprehensive solution architecture for deploying enterprise AI at scale. They will use SUSE AI & Base Container Image (BCI) for a secure, feature-rich foundation, Microsoft SQL Server as a flexible and secure database backbone, and DH2i DxEnterprise for infrastructure-agnostic HA/DR. Attendees will leave with an actionable framework for building highly available, production AI apps on the SUSE platform using Microsoft SQL Server and DH2i, and an understanding of the benefits of SUSE tools like Rancher, NeuVector, and StackState.

"AI applications require secure, resilient production environments to protect sensitive data, ensure uptime, and support scalable, reliable deployment, enabling businesses to innovate confidently and maintain a competitive edge," said Khandelwal. "I look forward to the opportunity to join with DH2i and SUSE to discuss how, by combining SUSE AI for secure and scalable operations, Microsoft SQL Server for flexible data services, and DH2i DxEnterprise for infrastructure-agnostic HA/DR, users can create a scalable, secure framework for highly available AI apps."

"As organizations modernize their data environments, they need a unified approach that seamlessly integrates SQL Server with Kubernetes and multi-cloud infrastructure," said Mamun. "At SUSECON 2025, we'll demonstrate how SQL Server, combined with SUSE Rancher Prime and DH2i's DxEnterprise, empowers businesses to deploy, manage, and scale resilient data platforms with ease."

"Successfully deploying AI applications at scale requires a seamless integration of security, resilience, and operational efficiency," said Smith. "By leveraging SUSE AI & BCI as a secure and feature-rich foundation, Microsoft SQL Server for advanced data management, and DH2i DxEnterprise for infrastructure-agnostic HA/DR, organizations can build a scalable, highly available AI ecosystem. With the added capabilities of SUSE Rancher for Kubernetes management, NeuVector for security, and StackState for observability, businesses can confidently optimize and secure their AI-driven workloads in a hybrid, multi-cloud world."

"Ensuring the success of AI applications in production environments requires a strategic combination of high availability, security, and scalability," said Ngo. "By leveraging SUSE AI & BCI for a secure and feature-rich foundation, Microsoft SQL Server for flexible and high-performance data management, and DH2i DxEnterprise for infrastructure-agnostic HA/DR, organizations can confidently deploy AI applications that are always available and protected. This collaboration with SUSE and Microsoft provides enterprises with a modern, scalable framework and advanced tools - like Rancher, NeuVector, and StackState - to streamline, secure, and optimize AI-driven workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

SUSECON, taking place from March 10-14 in Orlando, promises to be a must-attend event for IT professionals, developers, and business leaders eager to explore the latest advancements in open-source solutions. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and the future of enterprise technology, the conference will feature a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, hands-on workshops, and engaging breakout sessions. Attendees will gain insights into topics such as cloud-native transformation, edge computing, and containerization while networking with industry leaders and peers. To learn more, please visit: https://www.suse.com/susecon/.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to provide fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405, or email: [email protected].

