DH2i Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

"We are indeed honored to have been recognized by the esteemed editorial team at TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine as a 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "We believe it underscores that one of the biggest challenges businesses face today is ensuring HA and DR across complex, multi-platform, and multi-cloud environments while maintaining security, compliance, and data sovereignty." He continued, "As organizations increasingly rely on cloud-native and hybrid infrastructures, they struggle to minimize downtime, prevent data loss, and manage the complexity of HA solutions that work across containers, VMs, and diverse infrastructures. Tools like DxEnterprise address these challenges by offering automatic failover, multi-site clustering, and Zero Trust security to simplify and secure SQL Server deployments across virtually any environment."

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce DH2i's DxEnterprise as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "DH2i is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends."

More About DxEnterprise:

Fully Automatic Failover for Always-On Availability Groups in Containers

DxEnterprise is the only clustering solution that enables fully automatic failover of SQL Server Availability Groups in Kubernetes, as well as unified instance failover for Windows and Linux. It is a completely standalone HA solution that replaces the need for Linux and Windows-specific solutions like Pacemaker or WSFC. DxEnterprise also fully supports Active Directory for native and containerized SQL Server high availability deployments.

Multi-Platform Clusters on Any Mix of Infrastructure

DxEnterprise gives you the power to create SQL Server clusters (and stretch clusters for disaster recovery) containing any mix of containers, virtual machines, bare-metal, and cloud servers. You have the freedom to mix and match:

Mix and match Windows and Linux servers in the same cluster

Mix and match any version of SQL Server, containers, HA instances, and Availability Groups

Deploy Kubernetes: On-premises or Cloud (AKS, EKS, Rancher, GKE)

"Smart" High Availability

Smart high availability clustering is the convergence of HA clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) technologies. It helps you solve the challenge of securely deploying SQL Server Clustering in virtualized and cloud environments.

DxEnterprise integrates built-in SDP technology with application-level, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) tunnels to build secure SQL Server clusters that span from anywhere to anywhere, without VPNs or direct links. You have the power to:

Connect any server, any container, anywhere

Connect clusters across multiple sites or clouds for disaster recovery

Connect clusters across multiple subnets, availability zones, and regions

Please visit https://dh2i.com/trial/ to learn more and apply for your free DxEnterprise trial.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to provide fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405, or email: [email protected].

